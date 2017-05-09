2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least two people are dead Friday after a gunman opened fire at a dormitory at Central Michigan University and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.
"Police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning," the university said on its Twitter page. "The deceased are not students, and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation."
School and law enforcement officials warned students not to approach the gunman, described as a 19-year-old and considered armed and dangerous.
The university has about 23,000 students and is about 125 miles northwest of Detroit.
Mount Pleasant police and the Isabella County Sheriff's Department are assisting university police, officials said.
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are enroute to the university to assist in the investigation.
