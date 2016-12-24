Update: 09:50, 04 March 2018 Sunday

Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. President Donald Trump “has adopted an occupation narrative” with his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a member of the Israeli parliament said on Sunday.

“One of the most dangerous elements in Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel speech, is when Trump mentioned that Israel has right to decide it’s capital because the government, and parliament are there in Jerusalem,” Dr Ahmad Tibi, an Arab-Muslim member of the Knesset (Israeli parliament), said.

In December last year, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.

The dramatic shift in the U.S. policy drew a storm of condemnation and protest across the Arab and Muslim world.

Speaking at a London panel organized by The Middle East Monitor group, Tibi said: “Trump has protected and adapted the occupation narrative.”

“Telling Palestinians that you have nothing, telling Israel you have everything – you can have no deal,” he said.

“We know the ideas, and components, we were not surprised by Trump. Trump is not solving Jerusalem or the borders, not solving the issue of refugees. Nor sovereignty… it is more than obvious that he did not consult Palestinians about that speech.

“Trump’s speech totally adopted the Israeli PM. Encouraged by [Jason] Greenblatt, [David] Friedman, [Jared] Kushner – the three musketeers. The three are more settler supporters than half of the Knesset! I am sure, I live there.”