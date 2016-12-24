Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk
The U.S. President Donald Trump “has adopted an occupation narrative” with his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a member of the Israeli parliament said on Sunday.
“One of the most dangerous elements in Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel speech, is when Trump mentioned that Israel has right to decide it’s capital because the government, and parliament are there in Jerusalem,” Dr Ahmad Tibi, an Arab-Muslim member of the Knesset (Israeli parliament), said.
In December last year, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.
The dramatic shift in the U.S. policy drew a storm of condemnation and protest across the Arab and Muslim world.
Speaking at a London panel organized by The Middle East Monitor group, Tibi said: “Trump has protected and adapted the occupation narrative.”
“Telling Palestinians that you have nothing, telling Israel you have everything – you can have no deal,” he said.
“We know the ideas, and components, we were not surprised by Trump. Trump is not solving Jerusalem or the borders, not solving the issue of refugees. Nor sovereignty… it is more than obvious that he did not consult Palestinians about that speech.
“Trump’s speech totally adopted the Israeli PM. Encouraged by [Jason] Greenblatt, [David] Friedman, [Jared] Kushner – the three musketeers. The three are more settler supporters than half of the Knesset! I am sure, I live there.”
'There can not be a deal by telling Palestinians you have nothing,' London panel hears
Last week, at least 27 pro-government fighters were killed in a ISIL ambush in Kirkuk
Central government wants to reduce KRG's share of national budget from 17 to 12.6 percent
Health, safety, well-being of US government personnel, family members of greatest concern, State Dept. says
State Republicans for second time refused giving state teachers pay raise
US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement
Palestinians continue to stage Friday rallies against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
UN's top human rights body agrees to hold an emergency session Friday amid worsening situation in Eastern Ghouta
Index contracts because of Trump tariff announcement, worries of global trade war
Trump tells H.R. McMaster during an Oval Office meeting the story is 'fake news'
After Irish carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair both said they would suspend flight operations, the airport said in a statement that "all other airlines are suspending operations from about 15:00 (1500 GMT) today" due to snow and ice.
Protesters decry reduction of US aid to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees
'There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,' Hope Hicks says
Terrorists reportedly opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts
Extremist groups mark Jewish holiday by converging on Islam's third-holiest site