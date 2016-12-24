Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:02, 04 March 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 09:50, 04 March 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem

'There can not be a deal by telling Palestinians you have nothing,' London panel hears

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. President Donald Trump “has adopted an occupation narrative” with his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a member of the Israeli parliament said on Sunday.

“One of the most dangerous elements in Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel speech, is when Trump mentioned that Israel has right to decide it’s capital because the government, and parliament are there in Jerusalem,” Dr Ahmad Tibi, an Arab-Muslim member of the Knesset (Israeli parliament), said.

In December last year, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the contested city.

The dramatic shift in the U.S. policy drew a storm of condemnation and protest across the Arab and Muslim world.

Speaking at a London panel organized by The Middle East Monitor group, Tibi said: “Trump has protected and adapted the occupation narrative.”

“Telling Palestinians that you have nothing, telling Israel you have everything – you can have no deal,” he said.

“We know the ideas, and components, we were not surprised by Trump. Trump is not solving Jerusalem or the borders, not solving the issue of refugees. Nor sovereignty… it is more than obvious that he did not consult Palestinians about that speech.

“Trump’s speech totally adopted the Israeli PM. Encouraged by [Jason] Greenblatt, [David] Friedman, [Jared] Kushner – the three musketeers. The three are more settler supporters than half of the Knesset! I am sure, I live there.”

 



Related Trump jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem

'There can not be a deal by telling Palestinians you have nothing,' London panel hears
Iraqi forces kill 6 ISIL militants in Kirkuk
Iraqi forces kill 6 ISIL militants in Kirkuk

Last week, at least 27 pro-government fighters were killed in a ISIL ambush in Kirkuk
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting

19-year-old suspect still at large, authorities say
Baghdad Erbil still at loggerheads over budget
Baghdad, Erbil still at loggerheads over budget

Central government wants to reduce KRG's share of national budget from 17 to 12.6 percent
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy

Health, safety, well-being of US government personnel, family members of greatest concern, State Dept. says
West Virginia schools closed due to teachers strike
West Virginia schools closed due to teachers strike

State Republicans for second time refused giving state teachers pay raise
US quot not surprised quot by recent Russia's nuclear threats
US "not surprised" by recent Russia's nuclear threats

US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement
Israel troops Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border
Israel troops, Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border

Palestinians continue to stage Friday rallies against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital  
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E Ghouta
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E. Ghouta

UN's top human rights body agrees to hold an emergency session Friday amid worsening situation in Eastern Ghouta
Dow sheds 420 points due to tariff concerns
Dow sheds 420 points due to tariff concerns

Index contracts because of Trump tariff announcement, worries of global trade war
Trump denies report national security advisor to exit
Trump denies report national security advisor to exit

Trump tells H.R. McMaster during an Oval Office meeting the story is 'fake news'  
Snow cancels all flights at Dublin airport
Snow cancels all flights at Dublin airport

After Irish carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair both said they would suspend flight operations, the airport said in a statement that "all other airlines are suspending operations from about 15:00 (1500 GMT) today" due to snow and ice.
Gazan teachers students protest US funding cuts
Gazan teachers, students protest US funding cuts

Protesters decry reduction of US aid to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees  
Trump communications chief to resign
Trump communications chief to resign

'There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,' Hope Hicks says  
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

Terrorists reportedly opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa

Extremist groups mark Jewish holiday by converging on Islam's third-holiest site

News

Jerusalem church reopens after Israel tax suspension
Jerusalem church reopens after Israel tax suspension

Scholars urge ‘uprising’ over Jerusalem embassy move
Scholars urge uprising over Jerusalem embassy move

US to move its embassy to Jerusalem in May
US to move its embassy to Jerusalem in May

Israel green-lights 3,000 new Jerusalem settler units
Israel green-lights 3 000 new Jerusalem settler units

Israel gears up to launch Jerusalem-Tel Aviv rail line
Israel gears up to launch Jerusalem-Tel Aviv rail line

Can Vatican change the Jerusalem policy?
Can Vatican change the Jerusalem policy

China's foreign minister slams Trump tariffs
China's foreign minister slams Trump tariffs

Germany slams Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Germany slams Trump tariffs on steel aluminum imports

Macron, Trump push immediate Syria cease-fire execution
Macron Trump push immediate Syria cease-fire execution

Merkel, Trump urge implementation of Syrian cease-fire
Merkel Trump urge implementation of Syrian cease-fire

EU pledges 'countermeasures' on Trump's new tariffs
EU pledges 'countermeasures' on Trump's new tariffs

Trump communications chief to resign
Trump communications chief to resign






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 