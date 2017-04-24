Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:21, 06 March 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
Update: 13:57, 06 March 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired
Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired

Leaked emails obtained by BBC reveal United Arab Emirates-linked businessman lobbied to sack U.S. Secretary of State

World Bulletin / News Desk

A major fundraiser for U.S. President Donald Trump who is a United Arab Emirates-linked businessman reportedly lobbied Trump to sack Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over his stance on the Qatar row, the BBC said Monday. 

The BBC reported that leaked emails obtained by the newswire showed that Elliott Broidy met Trump in October of last year and “urged him to sack Mr. Tillerson” over failing to support the UAE against its regional rival Qatar. 

In other emails, Broidy described Tillerson as “weak” and “a tower of jello” and said he “needs to be slammed”. 

A spokesman for Broidy blamed Qatar for the leaked emails. 

Last summer, a Saudi-led bloc that includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain collectively severed relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups in the region.

The four-nation bloc threatened to impose further sanctions on Qatar if it failed to meet a long list of demands, including the closure of Doha-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Qatar, for its part, has refused to comply, strenuously denying the accusations leveled against it.



Related Trump rex tillerson
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired
Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired

Leaked emails obtained by BBC reveal United Arab Emirates-linked businessman lobbied to sack U.S. Secretary of State
Muslim leaders arrested while supporting Dreamers
Muslim leaders arrested while supporting Dreamers

Arrests in Washington come as leaders push immigration reform to protect Dreamers, who came to US illegally as children  
Palestinians in Gaza protest Facebook censorship
Palestinians in Gaza protest Facebook censorship

Popular social-media platform has closed 100 Palestinian accounts this year alone, activists say
Palestinian govt slams Guatemala embassy move to J'lem
Palestinian govt slams Guatemala embassy move to J'lem

Guatemala appears to be following US lead by relocating its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Israel Labor leader calls for 'demilitarized' Palestine
Israel Labor leader calls for 'demilitarized' Palestine

Labor Party chief Avi Gabay makes appeal at annual AIPAC conference in Washington DC
Israel spraying herbicides on Gaza farmlands official
Israel spraying herbicides on Gaza farmlands: official

Some 44,000 Gazans are working in agriculture
Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing
Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing

The officers were near the town of Caldono, in southwestern Colombia, when their vehicle was "attacked with an explosive," the police said in a statement.
Netanyahu to invite Trump about attending embassy opening
Netanyahu to invite Trump about attending embassy opening

Netanyahu made the comment late Saturday before boarding a flight to the United States.
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem

'There can not be a deal by telling Palestinians you have nothing,' London panel hears
Iraqi forces kill 6 ISIL militants in Kirkuk
Iraqi forces kill 6 ISIL militants in Kirkuk

Last week, at least 27 pro-government fighters were killed in a ISIL ambush in Kirkuk
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting

19-year-old suspect still at large, authorities say
Baghdad Erbil still at loggerheads over budget
Baghdad, Erbil still at loggerheads over budget

Central government wants to reduce KRG's share of national budget from 17 to 12.6 percent
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy

Health, safety, well-being of US government personnel, family members of greatest concern, State Dept. says
West Virginia schools closed due to teachers strike
West Virginia schools closed due to teachers strike

State Republicans for second time refused giving state teachers pay raise
US quot not surprised quot by recent Russia's nuclear threats
US "not surprised" by recent Russia's nuclear threats

US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement
Israel troops Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border
Israel troops, Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border

Palestinians continue to stage Friday rallies against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital  

News

Erdogan tells Tillerson Turkey's regional priorities
Erdogan tells Tillerson Turkey's regional priorities

US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

Turkey's Cavusoglu, US' Tillerson speak by phone
Turkey's Cavusoglu US' Tillerson speak by phone

Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

Netanyahu to invite Trump about attending embassy opening
Netanyahu to invite Trump about attending embassy opening

Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem
Trump 'adopted occupation narrative' in Jerusalem

China's foreign minister slams Trump tariffs
China's foreign minister slams Trump tariffs

Germany slams Trump tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Germany slams Trump tariffs on steel aluminum imports

Macron, Trump push immediate Syria cease-fire execution
Macron Trump push immediate Syria cease-fire execution

Merkel, Trump urge implementation of Syrian cease-fire
Merkel Trump urge implementation of Syrian cease-fire






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 