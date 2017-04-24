Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired

World Bulletin / News Desk
The BBC reported that leaked emails obtained by the newswire showed that Elliott Broidy met Trump in October of last year and “urged him to sack Mr. Tillerson” over failing to support the UAE against its regional rival Qatar.
In other emails, Broidy described Tillerson as “weak” and “a tower of jello” and said he “needs to be slammed”.
A spokesman for Broidy blamed Qatar for the leaked emails.
Last summer, a Saudi-led bloc that includes the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain collectively severed relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups in the region.
The four-nation bloc threatened to impose further sanctions on Qatar if it failed to meet a long list of demands, including the closure of Doha-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera.
Qatar, for its part, has refused to comply, strenuously denying the accusations leveled against it.
