Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Another winter storm is set to impact the East Coast beginning tomorrow. Take the time right now to check the forecast from your local (meteorological) office and think about how you'll prepare for adverse winter weather conditions, the National Weather Service said late Tuesday on its official Twitter page.
While winds are not expected to be as strong as those from the most recent storm, the coming storm is forecast to be more of a classic nor'easter -- a storm made up of winds from the northeast that is usually accompanied by heavy rain or snow and coastal flooding.
Wet, heavy snow and strong winds are expected Wednesday through Friday in major metropolitan areas.
The storm is expected to slam New York, Boston, Pennsylvania, Maine, Washington, D.C. and Virginia, threatening more than 50 million people with 6 to 12 inches of snow, with as much as 18 inches toward New Hampshire and Maine.
Parts of the Northeast can also expect renewed power outages and widespread travel disruptions as impacts from the second nor'easter expand, according to weather reports.
Last Friday’s storm left more than a million people without power and at least nine dead.
More than 440,000 of those affected were in Massachusetts, while Virginia had 300,000 people without power and the Washington, D.C. area had over 154,000.
Boston, the capital and most populous city of the state of Massachusetts, was hit the hardest.
Train services between Boston and New York have been suspended and offices of the federal government and schools were closed in Washington, D.C.
More than 5,500 flights were cancelled in the U.S., according to the most recent information from data services firm FlightAware.
The company said there were more than 17,000 delays.
US secretary of state expresses discomfort at growing Chinese influence in continent
State officials dismiss suit they say 'will last a lot longer than the Trump administration'
Winter storm will affect more than 50 million people with possible power outages and widespread travel disruptions
Pressure on Trump mounts from politicians, including Republicans
In documentary, Russian president also expresses concern over possible US nuclear attack
The servers were taken from data centres in Reykjanesbaer, near the Keflavik international airport in southwestern Iceland, and Borgarnes on the west coast.
9 people were aboard, according to preliminary information
The tanker, which is named after Russian geologist and explorer Baron Eduard Toll, is designed to break through ice up to 1.8m thick, and is said to be the first ever ship to tackle the Northern Sea Route during winter unassisted.
Move comes in advance of planned relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Leaked emails obtained by BBC reveal United Arab Emirates-linked businessman lobbied to sack U.S. Secretary of State
Arrests in Washington come as leaders push immigration reform to protect Dreamers, who came to US illegally as children
Popular social-media platform has closed 100 Palestinian accounts this year alone, activists say
Guatemala appears to be following US lead by relocating its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Labor Party chief Avi Gabay makes appeal at annual AIPAC conference in Washington DC
The officers were near the town of Caldono, in southwestern Colombia, when their vehicle was "attacked with an explosive," the police said in a statement.