17:25, 09 March 2018 Friday
America-Canada
14:29, 09 March 2018 Friday

US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE, Qatar
Proposed weapons sales head to Congress for approval

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. State Department has approved a total of $467 million worth of potential weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the Pentagon said Thursday. 

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which works under the Pentagon, said the UAE was approved to purchase $270.4 million worth of weapons, including 300 Sidewinder missiles, training missiles, tactical guidance units, and spares and support.

"This potential sale will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats and provide an enhanced capability for its Air Force," the statement said, adding the UAE will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense. 

The agency said the proposed sale will also support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the U.S. by helping to improve the security of a "friendly country".

  It said the sale of equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The Qatar Emiri Air Force was also approved for $197 million worth of equipment to upgrade its air operations center.

Qatar was cleared to buy global positioning system equipment and information distribution systems, the statement said.

The proposed sales must now be approved by Congress.



