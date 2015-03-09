Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:51, 10 March 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
09:30, 10 March 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news

New MIT Twitter analysis finds fake news reaches users six times faster than true information

World Bulletin / News Desk

Falsified news stories are 70 percent more likely to be spread by social media users than real news, according to a massive new study of information spread on Twitter published Friday.

The wide-ranging study was concerned with how so-called “fake news”, deliberately falsified news stories based off pure fabrication or poorly authenticated sources, spread so rapidly over the internet. The scourge of fake news became widely decried starting two years ago during the 2016 presidential election in the U.S. and the decision by voters in the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

The study looked at hundreds of thousands of news stories spread on Twitter between 2006 and 2017. The researchers, working out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, found that 126,000 verifiably false stories were spread by roughly three million people.

Falsified news stories were 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true ones; true stories also took about six times as long to reach 1,500 people.

The study was published in the Journal of Science. In general, the researchers found that the misinformation spread faster because it was more fanciful and outrageous.

“Falsehood diffused significantly farther, faster, deeper and more broadly than the truth in all categories of information, and the effects were more pronounced for false political news than for false news about terrorism, natural disasters, science, urban legends or financial information,” the researchers wrote in the study’s abstract.

“We found that false news was more novel than true news, which suggests that people were more likely to share novel information.”

The researchers were surprised at how fast falsehoods repeatedly spread compared to true news stories.

“These findings shed new light on fundamental aspects of our online communication ecosystem,” Deb Roy, a co-author of the study, said in a statement.

In further analysis of the data, the researchers took out information spread by automated social media accounts, or “bots”, and found that the findings still stood when these programmed accounts were removed.



Related US fake news
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran

Shirazi was detained by Iranian authorities last week after he criticized Iran’s ruling system
Israeli troops Palestinian youth clash over Jerusalem
Israeli troops, Palestinian youth clash over Jerusalem

Palestinians continue to stage Friday protests over US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on 3-day visit to Kenya
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

Notoriously smug founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals sentenced for committing securities fraud
New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling
New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling

The state will also award $1.4 billion for 26 renewable projects to generate clean energy and reduce emissions
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news

New MIT Twitter analysis finds fake news reaches users six times faster than true information
Religious parties holding Israel 'hostage' Lieberman
Religious parties holding Israel 'hostage': Lieberman

United Torah Judaism refuses to endorse 2019 budget unless ultra-orthodox Jews are exempted from army service
US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE Qatar
US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE, Qatar

Proposed weapons sales head to Congress for approval
Cuban vote begins end of Castro era
Cuban vote begins end of Castro era

But one of them will succeed President Raul Castro in April, marking the first generational change of leadership under the island's communist rule.
Pentagon denies claims about US Navy ExxonMobil link
Pentagon denies claims about US Navy, ExxonMobil link

Allegation that US fleet is in Eastern Mediterranean to protect ExxonMobil is not true, Pentagon spokesperson says
Trump orders tariffs on steel aluminum imports
Trump orders tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

New tariff order carves out exceptions for Canada, Mexico and possibly other countries  
Trump accepts N Korean leader's invitation for talks
Trump accepts N. Korean leader's invitation for talks

Trump agrees to hold the talks by May, according to the South Korea national security adviser
FARC withdrawing from Colombian presidential race
FARC withdrawing from Colombian presidential race

Ivan Marquez, a senate candidate and senior member of the political party formed by the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels, told reporters that party members decided not to field a candidate after Londono underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday.
US warns Africa against N Korea's nuclear ambitions
US warns Africa against N.Korea's nuclear ambitions

US secretary of state expresses discomfort at growing Chinese influence in continent
US sues California over immigration laws
US sues California over immigration laws

State officials dismiss suit they say 'will last a lot longer than the Trump administration'
Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast
Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast

Winter storm will affect more than 50 million people with possible power outages and widespread travel disruptions

News

Iranian state TV runs fake news about Turkey's Afrin op
Iranian state TV runs fake news about Turkey's Afrin op

France to reveal new law against 'fake news'
France to reveal new law against 'fake news'

UK accuses Russia of election meddling, fake news
UK accuses Russia of election meddling fake news

Trump's intel bosses reiterate: Russia meddled in election
Trump's intel bosses reiterate Russia meddled in election

Wikipedia founder tackles fake news with Wikitribune
Wikipedia founder tackles fake news with Wikitribune

Facebook releases guide to fake news in US
Facebook releases guide to fake news in US

US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Turkey, US to discuss stabilization of Manbij
Turkey US to discuss stabilization of Manbij

Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

First meeting to mend US-Turkey ties ends
First meeting to mend US-Turkey ties ends

US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE, Qatar
US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE Qatar

US, Turkey to discuss what was agreed on
US Turkey to discuss what was agreed on






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 