Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:51, 10 March 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 09:57, 10 March 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

Notoriously smug founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals sentenced for committing securities fraud

World Bulletin / News Desk

Former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison for committing fraud.

Shkreli reached international notoriety in recent years as the “pharma bro” who founded Turing Pharmaceuticals, a company that bought the licenses to several medicines and increased the prices substantially.

Last year, Shkreli was convicted of two counts of securities fraud as well as another count of attempting securities fraud. The prison sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto was significantly higher than the 18-month maximum requested by Shkreli’s defense team, led by attorney Benjamin Brafman.

Before Matsumoto issued the sentence, Shkreli gave a tearful plea for leniency.

"The one person to blame for me being here today is me," Shkreli told the judge. “Not the government. There is no conspiracy to take down Martin Shkreli. I took down Martin Shkreli with my disgraceful and shameful actions.”

Lawyers for the government had requested a 15-year minimum sentence, more than double the jail time ultimately imposed by Matsumoto.

“We do believe the public needs to be protected from Mr. Shkreli,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis argued.

Shkreli’s choked-up presentation was in sharp contrast to the unapologetic attitude he has exuded since he became infamous in 2015 for raising the price of Daraprim, an anti-malarial medication used by HIV patients, from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

During the course of the trial, Shkreli was removed from Twitter for harassing a journalist for Teen Vogue magazine. In September last year, he took to social media to offer $5,000 for a strand of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s hair, a statement Matsumoto saw as a threat and ordered Shkreli to be placed in jail until he was sentenced.

Several days earlier, Matsumoto ordered Shkreli to surrender nearly $7.4 million in assets, including the only copy of a one-of-a-kind album by the rap group Wu-Tang Clan valued at roughly $2 million.



Related martin shkreli US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran

Shirazi was detained by Iranian authorities last week after he criticized Iran’s ruling system
Israeli troops Palestinian youth clash over Jerusalem
Israeli troops, Palestinian youth clash over Jerusalem

Palestinians continue to stage Friday protests over US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on 3-day visit to Kenya
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

Notoriously smug founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals sentenced for committing securities fraud
New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling
New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling

The state will also award $1.4 billion for 26 renewable projects to generate clean energy and reduce emissions
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news

New MIT Twitter analysis finds fake news reaches users six times faster than true information
Religious parties holding Israel 'hostage' Lieberman
Religious parties holding Israel 'hostage': Lieberman

United Torah Judaism refuses to endorse 2019 budget unless ultra-orthodox Jews are exempted from army service
US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE Qatar
US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE, Qatar

Proposed weapons sales head to Congress for approval
Cuban vote begins end of Castro era
Cuban vote begins end of Castro era

But one of them will succeed President Raul Castro in April, marking the first generational change of leadership under the island's communist rule.
Pentagon denies claims about US Navy ExxonMobil link
Pentagon denies claims about US Navy, ExxonMobil link

Allegation that US fleet is in Eastern Mediterranean to protect ExxonMobil is not true, Pentagon spokesperson says
Trump orders tariffs on steel aluminum imports
Trump orders tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

New tariff order carves out exceptions for Canada, Mexico and possibly other countries  
Trump accepts N Korean leader's invitation for talks
Trump accepts N. Korean leader's invitation for talks

Trump agrees to hold the talks by May, according to the South Korea national security adviser
FARC withdrawing from Colombian presidential race
FARC withdrawing from Colombian presidential race

Ivan Marquez, a senate candidate and senior member of the political party formed by the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels, told reporters that party members decided not to field a candidate after Londono underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday.
US warns Africa against N Korea's nuclear ambitions
US warns Africa against N.Korea's nuclear ambitions

US secretary of state expresses discomfort at growing Chinese influence in continent
US sues California over immigration laws
US sues California over immigration laws

State officials dismiss suit they say 'will last a lot longer than the Trump administration'
Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast
Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast

Winter storm will affect more than 50 million people with possible power outages and widespread travel disruptions

News

US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Turkey, US to discuss stabilization of Manbij
Turkey US to discuss stabilization of Manbij

First meeting to mend US-Turkey ties ends
First meeting to mend US-Turkey ties ends

US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news
US study finds fake news spreads faster than real news

US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE, Qatar
US State Department OKs weapons sales to UAE Qatar

US, Turkey to discuss what was agreed on
US Turkey to discuss what was agreed on

Sydney students recreate Shkreli's malaria drug for $2
Sydney students recreate Shkreli's malaria drug for 2






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 