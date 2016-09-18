5 killed in helicopter crash in New York’s East River

World Bulletin / News Desk
The helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York's East River, leaving two people dead and three others wounded.
Troops enter West Bank village in force to inform local council of plans to seize yet more Palestinian land
Israeli forces also confiscate three fishing boats off Gaza coast
2 passengers die on spot, 3 others succumb to wounds in hospitals
ISIL terrorists opened fire on civilians after setting up a fake checkpoint on the strategic road linking Baghdad to Kirkuk
Airstrikes in Hakurk, Zap, Metina, Gara regions took place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
23-year-old Emer Shehadah was shot during clashes with Israeli forces
A total of 1,083 Gazans were injured in protests against Trump’s decision
In mid-2014, PKK established foothold in Sinjar on pretext of “protecting” Ezidis from ISIL
Trump's first trip to California as president, on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tensions between his Republican administration and the Democratic-leaning most populous US state, especially on immigration issues.
The election is set to be the calmest in half a century of conflict in Colombia, with the former rebel movement FARC spurning jungle warfare for politics, and the ELN observing a ceasefire.
The new members of the National Assembly will be tasked with choosing a successor to 86-year-old President Raul Castro when he steps down next month.
A total of 117 soldiers who were wounded in Operation Olive Branch returned to their duties after treatment
Shirazi was detained by Iranian authorities last week after he criticized Iran’s ruling system
Palestinians continue to stage Friday protests over US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Notoriously smug founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals sentenced for committing securities fraud