Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:28, 13 March 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
11:31, 12 March 2018 Monday

  • Share
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York’s East River
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York’s East River

2 passengers die on spot, 3 others succumb to wounds in hospitals

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five people were killed after a helicopter crashed in the U.S. on Sunday, according to local media.

The helicopter carrying six people crashed in New York's East River, leaving two people dead and three others wounded. 

The injured persons were taken to hospital, where they succumbed to the injuries.



Related US helicopter crash
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israel uses teargas to disperse W Bank Palestinians
Israel uses teargas to disperse W. Bank Palestinians

Troops enter West Bank village in force to inform local council of plans to seize yet more Palestinian land
Israeli navy arrests 10 fishermen off Gaza shores
Israeli navy arrests 10 fishermen off Gaza shores

Israeli forces also confiscate three fishing boats off Gaza coast
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York s East
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York’s East River

2 passengers die on spot, 3 others succumb to wounds in hospitals
ISIL kills 10 civilians on Kirkuk-Baghdad Highway
ISIL kills 10 civilians on Kirkuk-Baghdad Highway

ISIL terrorists opened fire on civilians after setting up a fake checkpoint on the strategic road linking Baghdad to Kirkuk
Turkish jets destroy 18 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 18 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk, Zap, Metina, Gara regions took place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
Clashes in West Bank leave Palestinian youth dead
Clashes in West Bank leave Palestinian youth dead

23-year-old Emer Shehadah was shot during clashes with Israeli forces
19 Gazans killed since Trump s Jerusalem declaration
19 Gazans killed since Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

A total of 1,083 Gazans were injured in protests against Trump’s decision
PKK terrorists given 10 days to leave Iraq s Sinjar
PKK terrorists given 10 days to leave Iraq’s Sinjar

In mid-2014, PKK established foothold in Sinjar on pretext of “protecting” Ezidis from ISIL
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California

Trump's first trip to California as president, on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tensions between his Republican administration and the Democratic-leaning most populous US state, especially on immigration issues.
Colombians vote in elections seen as test for peace deal
Colombians vote in elections seen as test for peace deal

The election is set to be the calmest in half a century of conflict in Colombia, with the former rebel movement FARC spurning jungle warfare for politics, and the ELN observing a ceasefire.
Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era
Cuba vote opens final chapter of Castro era

The new members of the National Assembly will be tasked with choosing a successor to 86-year-old President Raul Castro when he steps down next month.
18 terrorists 'neutralized' this week in Turkey N Iraq
18 terrorists 'neutralized' this week in Turkey, N Iraq

A total of 117 soldiers who were wounded in Operation Olive Branch returned to their duties after treatment
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran
Iraqis protest detention of Shia cleric in Iran

Shirazi was detained by Iranian authorities last week after he criticized Iran’s ruling system
Israeli troops Palestinian youth clash over Jerusalem
Israeli troops, Palestinian youth clash over Jerusalem

Palestinians continue to stage Friday protests over US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on 3-day visit to Kenya
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

Notoriously smug founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals sentenced for committing securities fraud

News


Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California

US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Turkey, US to discuss stabilization of Manbij
Turkey US to discuss stabilization of Manbij

Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison
Martin Shkreli sentenced to seven years in prison

First meeting to mend US-Turkey ties ends
First meeting to mend US-Turkey ties ends

5 people killed in Chechnya military helicopter crash
5 people killed in Chechnya military helicopter crash

Military helicopter downed in southern Turkey: Erdogan
Military helicopter downed in southern Turkey Erdogan

One crew dead in Japan army helicopter crash
One crew dead in Japan army helicopter crash

10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Nigerian military helicopter crashes
Nigerian military helicopter crashes

Helicopter crash kills 2 soldiers in SW Algeria
Helicopter crash kills 2 soldiers in SW Algeria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 