Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:58, 13 March 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
Update: 04:02, 13 March 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Trump says Ross, EU to discuss tariffs, trade barriers
Trump says Ross, EU to discuss tariffs, trade barriers

Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump on Monday said US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will talk to EU representatives about lowering their tariffs and other barriers to US products.

"Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers," Trump tweeted.

At a campaign rally Saturday, Trump threatened to "tax" German cars if the EU does not lower its barriers to US goods.

The EU's top trade official, Cecilia Malmstroem, responded Monday by charging that trade was being used "as a weapon to threaten and intimidate us."

"But we are not afraid, we will stand up to the bullies," she said. 

Top US and EU trade officials meeting in Brussels Saturday failed to overcome their differences, but Malmstroem said talks would continue this week.



Related EU Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal
US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal

Deal by Turkey's national flag carrier to buy Dreamliners will 'create jobs at home', says State Department spokesperson
N Korea silent on possible US talks
N. Korea silent on possible US talks

A number of steps must occur before Trump, Kim Jong-Un meet, top US diplomat says
8 Palestinians hurt in W Bank clashes with Israel army
8 Palestinians hurt in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Similar clashes erupt earlier same day near West Bank City of Nablus
US House Republicans find no Trump-Russia collusion
US: House Republicans find no Trump-Russia collusion

Committee Republicans break with intelligence committee, say alleged Russian meddling was not meant to help Trump
Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'
Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'

Tillerson, making his first trip to Africa as the senior-most US diplomat, has visited Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya since last Wednesday. 
Trump says Ross EU to discuss tariffs trade barriers
Trump says Ross, EU to discuss tariffs, trade barriers

Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.
Israel uses teargas to disperse W Bank Palestinians
Israel uses teargas to disperse W. Bank Palestinians

Troops enter West Bank village in force to inform local council of plans to seize yet more Palestinian land
Israeli navy arrests 10 fishermen off Gaza shores
Israeli navy arrests 10 fishermen off Gaza shores

Israeli forces also confiscate three fishing boats off Gaza coast
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York s East
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York’s East River

2 passengers die on spot, 3 others succumb to wounds in hospitals
ISIL kills 10 civilians on Kirkuk-Baghdad Highway
ISIL kills 10 civilians on Kirkuk-Baghdad Highway

ISIL terrorists opened fire on civilians after setting up a fake checkpoint on the strategic road linking Baghdad to Kirkuk
Turkish jets destroy 18 PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 18 PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk, Zap, Metina, Gara regions took place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
Clashes in West Bank leave Palestinian youth dead
Clashes in West Bank leave Palestinian youth dead

23-year-old Emer Shehadah was shot during clashes with Israeli forces
19 Gazans killed since Trump s Jerusalem declaration
19 Gazans killed since Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

A total of 1,083 Gazans were injured in protests against Trump’s decision
PKK terrorists given 10 days to leave Iraq s Sinjar
PKK terrorists given 10 days to leave Iraq’s Sinjar

In mid-2014, PKK established foothold in Sinjar on pretext of “protecting” Ezidis from ISIL
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California

Trump's first trip to California as president, on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tensions between his Republican administration and the Democratic-leaning most populous US state, especially on immigration issues.
Colombians vote in elections seen as test for peace deal
Colombians vote in elections seen as test for peace deal

The election is set to be the calmest in half a century of conflict in Colombia, with the former rebel movement FARC spurning jungle warfare for politics, and the ELN observing a ceasefire.

News

European Parliament chief urges East Ghouta ceasefire
European Parliament chief urges East Ghouta ceasefire

Air passenger traffic up in Europe in January
Air passenger traffic up in Europe in January

Anything related to PKK linked to terror
Anything related to PKK linked to terror

EU extends sanctions against Russia for 6 more months
EU extends sanctions against Russia for 6 more months

Trump to EU: We'll drop our tariffs if you drop yours
Trump to EU We'll drop our tariffs if you drop

EU welcomes summit between North, South Korean leaders
EU welcomes summit between North South Korean leaders

US: House Republicans find no Trump-Russia collusion
US House Republicans find no Trump-Russia collusion

Trump nixes Broadcom's $117B Qualcomm takeover
Trump nixes Broadcom's 117B Qualcomm takeover

Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California

New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling
New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling

France slams Trump's new tariffs on steel, aluminium
France slams Trump's new tariffs on steel aluminium






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 