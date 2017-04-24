N. Korea silent on possible US talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
At a news conference during a visit to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, Tillerson said that the U.S. expects to hear directly from Pyongyang.
He described plans for the possible meeting as being in the "very early stages and said many steps need to occur before any talks takes place but did not clarify what those steps would be.
South Korea's national security advisor Chung Eui-Yiong late week told reporters at the White House that Trump agreed to meet Kim by May after Kim "expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible".
Tillerson also said the location for the meeting has not been determined but it is "very important that those conservations are held quietly".
Trump and Kim have a year-long history of acrimonious rhetoric, with Trump notably threatening the North Korean leader, whom he has called "little rocket man", with "fire and fury", and Kim retorting "a frightened dog barks louder" after Trump addressed the UN.
A number of steps must occur before Trump, Kim Jong-Un meet, top US diplomat says
Tillerson, making his first trip to Africa as the senior-most US diplomat, has visited Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya since last Wednesday.
Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.
Trump's first trip to California as president, on Tuesday, comes at a time of high tensions between his Republican administration and the Democratic-leaning most populous US state, especially on immigration issues.
The election is set to be the calmest in half a century of conflict in Colombia, with the former rebel movement FARC spurning jungle warfare for politics, and the ELN observing a ceasefire.