US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

The State Department on Monday welcomed an agreement by Turkey’s national flag carrier to purchase $7 billion worth of aircraft from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Co.

"So pleased to see this deal -- creating jobs at home and expanding economic opportunities overseas! A great example of the U.S. and #Turkey collaborating on free, fair, and reciprocal #trade," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a post on her official Twitter account.

Boeing and Turkish Airlines have finalized an order for 25 787-9 Dreamliners with options for five more airplanes, Boeing announced Monday on its official website.

"We are proud to extend our decades-long partnership with Turkish Airlines and we welcome them to the growing group of elite airlines who have made the 787 Dreamliner the most preferred mid-sized twin-aisle airplane today,” Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a written statement.

“We are confident that Turkish Airlines will enjoy the Dreamliner’s unmatched fuel efficiency, range, and superior cabin features."

Boeing's newest and fastest-selling Dreamliner planes will render service to Turkish Airlines passengers at Istanbul's third airport, which is planned to be the largest airport in the world with a capacity of 150 million passengers annually.

The inauguration of the airport is planned to take place on Oct. 29, 2018.

The sale agreement between Boeing and Turkish Airlines was signed during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the U.S. for the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017.