House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings

World Bulletin / News Desk
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee split with their Republican colleagues Tuesday, maintaining there is evidence to support claims of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee's ranking Democrat, said there is "significant evidence" that indicates President Donald Trump's campaign did cooperate with what U.S. officials have called an "influence campaign" aimed at helping the then-Republican presidential candidate.
"There is work to be done on that issue and on others, work we have not been allowed to do," Schiff said at the Capitol, backed by his Democratic colleagues.
One day earlier, Republicans on the committee halted the probe and laid out their draft findings, saying that while Russia did work to influence the 2016 election, they did not work to improve Trump's chances, nor did the Trump campaign cooperate.
Schiff dismissed their conclusions, calling the decision to end the inquiry premature.
"That was a terrible disservice to the country and the American people and represented a reneging on the commitment that was made at the outset of the investigation to follow the facts wherever they lead," he said, promising Democrats would carry on with the investigation to the fullest extent possible.
Trump has lauded the Republican's preliminary findings, saying earlier Tuesday he is "very happy" with them.
"We are very, very happy with that decision. It was a powerful decision that left no doubt, so I want to thank the House Intelligence Committee," he told reporters.
But Schiff struck out at the narrative his Republican colleagues formulated.
"I think what the Republicans are struggling with is they're trying to placate the White House, they're trying to tell the White House the story the White House wants to be told," Schiff told CNN. "That's not their job."
Haider al-Abadi vows to eliminate pervasive corruption for which Iraq has become infamous
Exemption from US metal tariffs may depend on quickly wrapping up free-trade deal
KRG relinquishes control over region's banking sector to Iraq's central government
Attackers sought to derail Hamas-Fatah reconciliation process, Organization of Islamic Cooperation asserts
Humanitarian situation in Gaza was discussed during White House meeting attended by representatives of 19 nations
U.S. and Turkey working diplomatically and militarily to overcome the dispute, says Gen. Joseph Votel
Suspects also face charges for possession of assault rifles, U.S. attorney's office says
'There is work to be done on that issue and on others, work we have not been allowed to do,' says ranking Democrat
Deal by Turkey's national flag carrier to buy Dreamliners will 'create jobs at home', says State Department spokesperson
Then-US secretary of state announced more than $533M in humanitarian aid for victims of conflicts and drought in Africa
The flight ban was part of punitive measures against KRG after last year's referendum
A number of steps must occur before Trump, Kim Jong-Un meet, top US diplomat says
Similar clashes erupt earlier same day near West Bank City of Nablus
Committee Republicans break with intelligence committee, say alleged Russian meddling was not meant to help Trump
Tillerson, making his first trip to Africa as the senior-most US diplomat, has visited Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya since last Wednesday.
Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.