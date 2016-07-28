Three arrested, charged in US mosque bombing

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three men were arrested Tuesday and charged in the bombing last year of a mosque in a Minneapolis suburb.
In a written statement, the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said the men -- identified as Michael B. Hari, 47, Joe Morris, 22, and Michael McWhorter, 29 -- also face charges of possession of assault rifles, which are classified as machine guns, and attempting to bomb an Illinois abortion clinic in November.
A fourth man, Ellis Mack, 18, was arrested for possession of an assault rifle but was not identified as a suspect in the bombing or attempted bombing.
Last August, the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota was bombed while Muslims gathered inside for morning prayers.
Bloomington police said the bomb only damaged the imam's office at the center and worshippers extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived.
"A witness saw something being thrown at the imam's office window from a van or truck before the blast," Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, said at a news conference. The mosque’s executive director, Mohamed Omar, said the vehicle immediately sped away.
The predominantly Somali mosque, like many other mosques around the country, were receiving threatening calls and emails, Omar told the Star Tribune.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the attackers.
Its national office also urged mosques and Islamic centers nationwide to increase security.
Haider al-Abadi vows to eliminate pervasive corruption for which Iraq has become infamous
Exemption from US metal tariffs may depend on quickly wrapping up free-trade deal
KRG relinquishes control over region's banking sector to Iraq's central government
Attackers sought to derail Hamas-Fatah reconciliation process, Organization of Islamic Cooperation asserts
Humanitarian situation in Gaza was discussed during White House meeting attended by representatives of 19 nations
U.S. and Turkey working diplomatically and militarily to overcome the dispute, says Gen. Joseph Votel
Suspects also face charges for possession of assault rifles, U.S. attorney's office says
'There is work to be done on that issue and on others, work we have not been allowed to do,' says ranking Democrat
Deal by Turkey's national flag carrier to buy Dreamliners will 'create jobs at home', says State Department spokesperson
Then-US secretary of state announced more than $533M in humanitarian aid for victims of conflicts and drought in Africa
The flight ban was part of punitive measures against KRG after last year's referendum
A number of steps must occur before Trump, Kim Jong-Un meet, top US diplomat says
Similar clashes erupt earlier same day near West Bank City of Nablus
Committee Republicans break with intelligence committee, say alleged Russian meddling was not meant to help Trump
Tillerson, making his first trip to Africa as the senior-most US diplomat, has visited Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya since last Wednesday.
Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.