Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:50, 14 March 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
Update: 13:15, 14 March 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Trudeau, Trump want quick NAFTA deal
Trudeau, Trump want quick NAFTA deal

Exemption from US metal tariffs may depend on quickly wrapping up free-trade deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau is touring steel mills Tuesday to reassure workers he will fight U.S. tariffs that could impinge on their jobs.

Meanwhile, U.S. demands during renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are also a worry for the Trudeau government, although the prime minister heard some reassuring words when he talked to U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone Monday.

Trudeau said Trump urged a quick deal on the NAFTA talks that have dragged on since last August and an eighth round of discussions are slated for Washington at an as-yet unannounced date.

The prime minister told U.S. media during one of his television interviews with American media Monday that Canada has the same goal as Trump.

“We recognize that the American side is eager to get forward motion on NAFTA,” he said. “We are, too. So we’re glad to do it.”

A major sticking point in negotiations, however, is the demand by the U.S. for a large increase in the amount of American-made components in vehicles, something that would hurt Canadian and Mexican manufacturing.

A White House statement of the telephone call between the two leaders implied an acceleration of the talks is essential.

“President Trump emphasized the importance of quickly concluding the ongoing NAFTA negotiations,” it said. “(That would) ensure the vitality of United States and North American manufacturing industries (as well as) protect the economic and national security of the United States.”

To help get things moving, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head this week for the U.S. for three days for meetings with U.S. Trade Representative and NAFTA negotiator Robert Lighthizer and prominent members of Congress.

The Americans want a new deal between the three NAFTA signatories, Mexico is the other partner, by spring, long before U.S. congressional elections in the fall.

Trump has indicated exemptions for Canada and Mexico of tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum might depend on wrapping up NAFTA quickly.

But Canada’s position is that the two are separate.

“We don’t link together the tariffs and the negotiations with NAFTA,” Trudeau told another American media outlet.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

 



Related US Canada Justin Trudeau
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Corruption 'more dangerous than terrorism'
Corruption 'more dangerous than terrorism'

Haider al-Abadi vows to eliminate pervasive corruption for which Iraq has become infamous  
Trudeau Trump want quick NAFTA deal
Trudeau, Trump want quick NAFTA deal

Exemption from US metal tariffs may depend on quickly wrapping up free-trade deal
Kurd Region Govt cedes control over banks to Baghdad
Kurd Region Govt cedes control over banks to Baghdad

KRG relinquishes control over region's banking sector to Iraq's central government
OIC condemns attack on Palestine PM in Gaza
OIC condemns attack on Palestine PM in Gaza

Attackers sought to derail Hamas-Fatah reconciliation process, Organization of Islamic Cooperation asserts
Palestinians boycott Washington conference on Gaza
Palestinians boycott Washington conference on Gaza

Humanitarian situation in Gaza was discussed during White House meeting attended by representatives of 19 nations
US general blames Russia for US-Turkey tensions
US general blames Russia for US-Turkey tensions

U.S. and Turkey working diplomatically and militarily to overcome the dispute, says Gen. Joseph Votel
Three arrested charged in US mosque bombing
Three arrested, charged in US mosque bombing

Suspects also face charges for possession of assault rifles, U.S. attorney's office says
House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings
House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings

'There is work to be done on that issue and on others, work we have not been allowed to do,' says ranking Democrat
US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal
US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal

Deal by Turkey's national flag carrier to buy Dreamliners will 'create jobs at home', says State Department spokesperson
Tillerson s Africa visit sign of improving relations'
'Tillerson’s Africa visit sign of improving relations'

Then-US secretary of state announced more than $533M in humanitarian aid for victims of conflicts and drought in Africa
Iraq PM lifts flight ban to Kurdish region s airports
Iraq PM lifts flight ban to Kurdish region’s airports

The flight ban was part of punitive measures against KRG after last year's referendum
N Korea silent on possible US talks
N. Korea silent on possible US talks

A number of steps must occur before Trump, Kim Jong-Un meet, top US diplomat says
8 Palestinians hurt in W Bank clashes with Israel army
8 Palestinians hurt in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Similar clashes erupt earlier same day near West Bank City of Nablus
US House Republicans find no Trump-Russia collusion
US: House Republicans find no Trump-Russia collusion

Committee Republicans break with intelligence committee, say alleged Russian meddling was not meant to help Trump
Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'
Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'

Tillerson, making his first trip to Africa as the senior-most US diplomat, has visited Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya since last Wednesday. 
Trump says Ross EU to discuss tariffs trade barriers
Trump says Ross, EU to discuss tariffs, trade barriers

Trump announced the talks on Twitter as a burgeoning trade row over new US tariffs on steel and aluminum heated up over the weekend.

News

House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings
House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings

N. Korea silent on possible US talks
N Korea silent on possible US talks

Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'
Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'

5 killed in helicopter crash in New York’s East River
5 killed in helicopter crash in New York s East

Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California
Trump to make first trip as president to defiant California

US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

US may spare Canada, Mexico from controversial tariffs
US may spare Canada Mexico from controversial tariffs

Canada condemns escalating situation in Syria
Canada condemns escalating situation in Syria

Canada to strike new deal with indigenous peoples
Canada to strike new deal with indigenous peoples

Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria
Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria

Iranian-Canadian environmentalist dies in Iran prison
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist dies in Iran prison

Thousands in Quebec City remember murdered Muslims
Thousands in Quebec City remember murdered Muslims

Canada apologizes to residential school system victims
Canada apologizes to residential school system victims

Canada announces rapid response force for peacekeeping
Canada announces rapid response force for peacekeeping

Trudeau warns Pyongyang to halt nuclear weapons program
Trudeau warns Pyongyang to halt nuclear weapons program

Trudeau, Suu Kyi hold face-to-face on Rohingya crisis
Trudeau Suu Kyi hold face-to-face on Rohingya crisis

Canada recognizes only one Spain
Canada recognizes only one Spain

Trudeau, Trump split on Cuba
Trudeau Trump split on Cuba






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 