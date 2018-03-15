Training flight crashes in Florida, US

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two U.S. Navy pilots were killed on Wednesday after a jet plane crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, the U.S.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the F/A-18F Super Hornet jet crashed during a training flight while on final approach to Boca Chica Field on Naval Air Station forcing the two aircrew to eject before the jet crashed into the ocean.

“Search and rescue crews were notified shortly after the crash where they recovered both the pilot and weapons system officer from the water approximately one mile east of the runway,” the statement said.

The cause of the mishap is under investigation, the statement added.