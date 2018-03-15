US sanctions Russia for election meddling, hacking

World Bulletin / News Desk
In all, 19 individuals were blacklisted along with five entities.
"These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.
19 individuals, 5 entities blacklisted by Washington
Saeb Erekat slams recent White House meeting on Gaza's deteriorating humanitarian situation
Salim al-Jabouri says Turkey and Iraq will defeat terrorism together through 'full cooperation'
Oil is the lifeblood of OPEC member Venezuela's economy, but a major wave of political unrest that shows no sign of abating has slashed output.
'We shouldn't have to wake up in fear every day, knowing we can lose our lives in schools,' students says.
Known for his free-market stance, television host criticized Trump's tariff plan like his predecessor
Dialogue will continue to improve humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza, White House says
‘The credibility of this Council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable,’ Nikki Haley says
ISIL terrorists were intercepted near Riyad town as a result of intelligence obtained
Pilot and weapons system officer are recovered from ocean one mile east of runway
Surrounded by three Jewish-only settlements, Palestinian village of Burin is site of frequent clashes
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack
Haider al-Abadi vows to eliminate pervasive corruption for which Iraq has become infamous
Exemption from US metal tariffs may depend on quickly wrapping up free-trade deal
KRG relinquishes control over region's banking sector to Iraq's central government
Attackers sought to derail Hamas-Fatah reconciliation process, Organization of Islamic Cooperation asserts