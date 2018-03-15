Worldbulletin News

23:44, 15 March 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
Update: 20:17, 15 March 2018 Thursday

US sanctions Russia for election meddling, hacking
19 individuals, 5 entities blacklisted by Washington

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. slapped new sanctions on Russia on Thursday for its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election and continued efforts to hack American infrastructure. 

In all, 19 individuals were blacklisted along with five entities. 

"These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. 



