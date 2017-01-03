Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster

World Bulletin / News Desk
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of high-profile White House departures, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that there were no changes at the National Security Council, a response that avoided the issue of whether any were being planned.
"Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC," Sanders wrote on Twitter.
The Post said that some in the White House were hesitant to remove McMaster until he had "a promotion to four-star rank or other comfortable landing spot."
While Trump reportedly wants to avoid humiliating McMaster, that did not appear to have been a particularly high priority when he removed secretary of state Rex Tillerson two days ago, a move he announced on Twitter.
A top aide said Tillerson did not speak to the president before his firing was announced and was not given a reason for his dismissal.
Tillerson's sacking came less than two weeks after Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn quit in protest against the president's decision to levy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
The previous year saw the departure of Trump's first national security advisor Michael Flynn -- who lasted just 22 days in his post -- as well as chief strategist Steve Bannon, who made it seven months, and Reince Priebus, who stayed in his job for less than six.
Speculation is rife over who will be the next official to go.
Candidates include education secretary Betsy DeVos, who struggled in two recent TV interviews, housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson, who controversially spent over $30,000 on a dining room set, the Post said.
Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell told reporters after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday that the U.S. also wants to see a resumption of talks to reunify the ethnically divided island nation.
"There were seven people aboard, they are all believed to be dead," the official said, adding they were US service members.
A doctor at the private Goyal Hospital told AFP Friday that Clinton had undergone screening after suffering pain in her right hand following a fall.
The alliance is "dealing with the issue around this and in cyber and working to define an understanding of what would be a trigger for Article 5," General Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, told a US Senate committee.
Speaking to reporters as he returned from a trip to Oman, Afghanistan and Bahrain, Mattis said officials he met with had expressed frequent concerns about Iranian behavior.
The newspaper said that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him as well as to have a successor ready.
19 individuals, 5 entities blacklisted by Washington
Saeb Erekat slams recent White House meeting on Gaza's deteriorating humanitarian situation
Salim al-Jabouri says Turkey and Iraq will defeat terrorism together through 'full cooperation'
Oil is the lifeblood of OPEC member Venezuela's economy, but a major wave of political unrest that shows no sign of abating has slashed output.
'We shouldn't have to wake up in fear every day, knowing we can lose our lives in schools,' students says.
Known for his free-market stance, television host criticized Trump's tariff plan like his predecessor
Dialogue will continue to improve humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza, White House says
‘The credibility of this Council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable,’ Nikki Haley says
ISIL terrorists were intercepted near Riyad town as a result of intelligence obtained
Pilot and weapons system officer are recovered from ocean one mile east of runway