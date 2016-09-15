Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:16, 16 March 2018 Friday
America-Canada
12:50, 16 March 2018 Friday

  • Share
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip

A doctor at the private Goyal Hospital told AFP Friday that Clinton had undergone screening after suffering pain in her right hand following a fall.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hillary Clinton has fractured her hand during a tour of India, reportedly slipping in a bathtub at a luxury hotel in a former palace.

The 70-year-old former presidential candidate was staying at Umaid Bhawan, the palace of the former royal family of Jodhpur in western Rajasthan state, now a spectacular heritage hotel.

"We did a CT scan and X-ray and found a hairline fracture around the wrist area. She was advised to take rest for few days and use a crepe bandage for support," said the doctor on condition of anonymity.

Local and international media quoted unnamed sources as saying Clinton had slipped in the bath in an accident that comes just five months after she broke her toe in London.

She is in India to promote her book, "What Happened", which tells the story of her losing the 2016 presidential elections to Donald Trump.

A few days earlier, video footage emerged showing Clinton stumbling on the uneven stairway of a 13th century Indian monument while holding the arm of an aide for support.



Related Hillary Clinton india trip
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US supports Cyprus in its search for offshore gas
US supports Cyprus in its search for offshore gas

Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell told reporters after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday that the U.S. also wants to see a resumption of talks to reunify the ethnically divided island nation.
Seven US troops killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Seven US troops killed in Iraq helicopter crash

"There were seven people aboard, they are all believed to be dead," the official said, adding they were US service members.
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip

A doctor at the private Goyal Hospital told AFP Friday that Clinton had undergone screening after suffering pain in her right hand following a fall.
NATO working on cyber attack trigger
NATO working on cyber attack trigger

The alliance is "dealing with the issue around this and in cyber and working to define an understanding of what would be a trigger for Article 5," General Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, told a US Senate committee.
Iran 'mucking around' in Iraq elections says Mattis
Iran 'mucking around' in Iraq elections says Mattis

Speaking to reporters as he returned from a trip to Oman, Afghanistan and Bahrain, Mattis said officials he met with had expressed frequent concerns about Iranian behavior.
Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster
Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster

The newspaper said that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him as well as to have a successor ready.
US sanctions Russia for election meddling hacking
US sanctions Russia for election meddling, hacking

19 individuals, 5 entities blacklisted by Washington
Only lifting embargo will end Gaza crisis
Only lifting embargo will end Gaza crisis

Saeb Erekat slams recent White House meeting on Gaza's deteriorating humanitarian situation  
Iraqi parliament speaker backs Turkey's anti-PKK fight
Iraqi parliament speaker backs Turkey's anti-PKK fight

Salim al-Jabouri says Turkey and Iraq will defeat terrorism together through 'full cooperation'
Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit
Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit

Oil is the lifeblood of OPEC member Venezuela's economy, but a major wave of political unrest that shows no sign of abating has slashed output.
US students rally nationwide against gun violence
US students rally nationwide against gun violence

'We shouldn't have to wake up in fear every day, knowing we can lose our lives in schools,' students says.
Trump taps commentator Kudlow for top economic adviser
Trump taps commentator Kudlow for top economic adviser

Known for his free-market stance, television host criticized Trump's tariff plan like his predecessor
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza needs urgent attention
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza needs urgent attention

Dialogue will continue to improve humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza, White House says
US sides with UK blames Russia for chemical attacks
US sides with UK, blames Russia for chemical attacks

‘The credibility of this Council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable,’ Nikki Haley says
Iraqi forces kill 11 ISIL militants in Kirkuk
Iraqi forces kill 11 ISIL militants in Kirkuk

ISIL terrorists were intercepted near Riyad town as a result of intelligence obtained  
Training flight crashes in Florida US
Training flight crashes in Florida, US

Pilot and weapons system officer are recovered from ocean one mile east of runway  

News

Hillary Clinton marks painful date with Twitter quip
Hillary Clinton marks painful date with Twitter quip

Hillary Clinton says Brexit a 'disadvantage' for UK
Hillary Clinton says Brexit a 'disadvantage' for UK

Clinton blames FBI, Russia for her presidential loss
Clinton blames FBI Russia for her presidential loss

Misogyny 'played role' in election loss: Clinton
Misogyny 'played role' in election loss Clinton

Clinton campaign to take part in state election recounts
Clinton campaign to take part in state election recounts

Clinton blames Comey for losing presidential election
Clinton blames Comey for losing presidential election






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 