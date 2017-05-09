Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:55, 17 March 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 14:38, 17 March 2018 Saturday

  • Share
At least 6 dead in Florida bridge collapse
At least 6 dead in Florida bridge collapse

Officials expect to find additional victims under debris

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least six people were killed when a pedestrian bridge collapsed on to a roadway below, authorities in the state of Florida confirmed Friday.

"This is a tragedy that we do not want to reoccur anywhere in the United States," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters. "

Authorities switched operations from search and rescue to a recovery mission late Thursday after exhausting resources. State, local and federal investigators are trying to determine what caused the collapse, but officials cautioned the probe as well as the recovery effort will take time.

Officials expect to find additional victims under the debris.

The $11.4 million 950-ton bridge, which stretched across a highway in Miami, was installed last Saturday using an innovative method called accelerated bridge construction in which it was built to the side and later raised by a rig, swung over the highway and dropped into place. The method is aimed at reducing risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and preventing traffic issues.

Although it was not on campus property, the bridge was frequently used by pedestrians from Florida International University, which has nearly 60,000 students with more than 90 percent living off campus.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio confirmed suspension cables had been loosened and the engineering firm in charge of operations ordered they be tightened. The bridge collapsed while the cables were being tightened, he said on Twitter.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said a "stress test" had been conducted earlier Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Governor Rick Scott pledged to hold accountable anyone responsible for possible wrongdoing.

"We're going to all want to do our best to find out exactly what happened here, and we will do that in a transparent manner," he said.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Mass arrests in Maldives as activists defy emergency
Mass arrests in Maldives as activists defy emergency

Thousands of supporters poured into the streets of the capital island Male on Friday night and continued their protest rally till early Saturday, the joint opposition said in a statement issued in Colombo.
Facebook suspends Trump campaign data firm
Facebook suspends Trump campaign data firm

Also suspended were the accounts of its parent organization, Strategic Communication Laboratories, as well as those of University of Cambridge psychologist Aleksandr Kogan and Christopher Wylie, who runs Eunoia Technologies.
Ex-FBI deputy chief fired 2 days before retirement
Ex-FBI deputy chief fired 2 days before retirement

Andrew McCabe was accused of misleading investigators on Clinton Foundation corruption case
At least 6 dead in Florida bridge collapse
At least 6 dead in Florida bridge collapse

Officials expect to find additional victims under debris
US supports Cyprus in its search for offshore gas
US supports Cyprus in its search for offshore gas

Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell told reporters after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday that the U.S. also wants to see a resumption of talks to reunify the ethnically divided island nation.
Seven US troops killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Seven US troops killed in Iraq helicopter crash

"There were seven people aboard, they are all believed to be dead," the official said, adding they were US service members.
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip

A doctor at the private Goyal Hospital told AFP Friday that Clinton had undergone screening after suffering pain in her right hand following a fall.
NATO working on cyber attack trigger
NATO working on cyber attack trigger

The alliance is "dealing with the issue around this and in cyber and working to define an understanding of what would be a trigger for Article 5," General Curtis Scaparrotti, the commander of NATO forces in Europe, told a US Senate committee.
Iran 'mucking around' in Iraq elections says Mattis
Iran 'mucking around' in Iraq elections says Mattis

Speaking to reporters as he returned from a trip to Oman, Afghanistan and Bahrain, Mattis said officials he met with had expressed frequent concerns about Iranian behavior.
Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster
Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster

The newspaper said that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him as well as to have a successor ready.
US sanctions Russia for election meddling hacking
US sanctions Russia for election meddling, hacking

19 individuals, 5 entities blacklisted by Washington
Only lifting embargo will end Gaza crisis
Only lifting embargo will end Gaza crisis

Saeb Erekat slams recent White House meeting on Gaza's deteriorating humanitarian situation  
Iraqi parliament speaker backs Turkey's anti-PKK fight
Iraqi parliament speaker backs Turkey's anti-PKK fight

Salim al-Jabouri says Turkey and Iraq will defeat terrorism together through 'full cooperation'
Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit
Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit

Oil is the lifeblood of OPEC member Venezuela's economy, but a major wave of political unrest that shows no sign of abating has slashed output.
US students rally nationwide against gun violence
US students rally nationwide against gun violence

'We shouldn't have to wake up in fear every day, knowing we can lose our lives in schools,' students says.
Trump taps commentator Kudlow for top economic adviser
Trump taps commentator Kudlow for top economic adviser

Known for his free-market stance, television host criticized Trump's tariff plan like his predecessor





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 