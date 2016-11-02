Shooting confirmed at US high school

World Bulletin / News Desk

Officials said Tuesday a lockdown is in place following a shooting at a high school in eastern Maryland

Saint Mary's County Public Schools confirmed on Twitter the shooting at Great Mills High School.

Police are on the scene, and the event is contained, the school system said.

The shooting comes a little more than a month after a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 victims.

A massive anti-gun rally organized by survivors of the Florida shooting in planned for Saturday in Washington.