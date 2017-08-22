Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:40, 22 March 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
Update: 13:18, 21 March 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Trump touts 'great friendship' with Saudi Arabia
Trump touts 'great friendship' with Saudi Arabia

Trump seeks more funding from kingdom; says 'they're going to give the United States some of that wealth'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia "have a great friendship", President Donald Trump said Tuesday shortly before meeting with the kingdom's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who seeks additional arms sales and foreign investment.

Trump thanked the kingdom for its standing investments in the U.S., which a senior administration official tallied at approximately $12.3 billion in foreign direct investment as of 2016.

"The relationship is probably the strongest it’s ever been," Trump said in later remarks at the White House. "We understand each other. Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they're going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world. There's nobody even close.

"As I said before, when it comes to the missiles and the planes and all of the military equipment, there's nobody that even comes close to us in terms of technology and the quality of the equipment. And Saudi Arabia appreciates that," he added.

Bin Salman called Washington-Riyadh relations "really huge and really deep", saying his country has created 4 million jobs in the U.S. directly and indirectly and noting "more opportunities" remain.

"That's why we are here today, to be sure that we've tackled all the opportunities and achieve it, and also get rid of all the threats facing our both countries and the whole world," he added.

The meeting comes as the Senate prepares to vote on legislation that would require the U.S. to withdraw its forces from Yemen. The bipartisan bill is the latest congressional attempt to check the presidential exercise of military force abroad.

Such missions are constitutionally required to receive congressional approval, and successive wars have been fought under what critics call dubious authorizations. Yemen is the latest such example where U.S. forces provide logistical and intelligence support to a Saudi-led coalition of largely Gulf nations fighting to oust Houthi rebels from what was already the Arab world's poorest nation before the conflict began.

Congress never explicitly authorized the military operation, and pressure has mounted as Yemen's humanitarian catastrophe has worsened over the course of the three-year campaign.

Still, the bill is unlikely to clear the Senate as it almost certainly lacks the needed support.

After meeting Trump, bin Salman's two-week visit to the U.S. is scheduled to include meetings with other senior officials, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Demonstrators demand closure of US offices in Palestine
Demonstrators demand closure of US offices in Palestine

Palestinians protest outside America House in Ramallah to condemn US policy shift on Jerusalem
UN sets up rare labour probe against Venezuela
UN sets up rare labour probe against Venezuela

The United Nations' International Labour Organization rarely creates this type of probe, known as a Commission of Inquiry. The last case was launched against Zimbabwe in 2008. 
Iraqi army recovers 6 civilians abducted by ISIL
Iraqi army recovers 6 civilians abducted by ISIL

Terrorist group still appears to maintain ‘sleeper cells’ in parts of Iraq, including Saladin, Diyala  
Trump touts 'great friendship' with Saudi Arabia
Trump touts 'great friendship' with Saudi Arabia

Trump seeks more funding from kingdom; says 'they're going to give the United States some of that wealth'
Trump congratulates Putin summit on cards
Trump congratulates Putin, summit on cards

Trump told reporters at the White House he had spoken with Putin, two days after the Russian strongman sailed to a fourth term as president, and with ties strained by the Cold War-style intrigue over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.
Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack
Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack

At least seven others injured in attack near border with Colombia, army says
Turkish jets neutralize 12 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 12 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Terrorists were plotting attack, says Turkish military
US Senate to vote on military involvement in Yemen war
US Senate to vote on military involvement in Yemen war

The rare Senate vote addressing American war powers aims to shut down US military involvement in Yemen within a month unless Congress formally authorizes continued involvement.
Shooting confirmed at US high school
Shooting confirmed at US high school

Event contained, school system says
US China flex muscles at G20 meeting
US, China flex muscles at G20 meeting

The meeting of the world's leading economies in Buenos Aires comes days before US tariffs on steel and aluminum are due to come into force on Friday for all countries except Canada and Mexico.
Russia blocks UNSC meeting on Syria
Russia blocks UNSC meeting on Syria

Meeting cancelled after Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Bolivia voted ‘no’  
Trump rips Iran in Nowruz message
Trump rips Iran in Nowruz message

'Despite the oppression they face, Iranians are fighting to reclaim their rights,' U.S. president says
Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels
Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels

Nearly 800 FARC militants assumed to be in Guaviare district where air force carried out strike  
ISIL kills three injures two in northern Iraq
ISIL kills three, injures two in northern Iraq

Two civilians and one security officer dead, another two officers wounded  
Israel cuts sentence for soldier who killed Palestinian
Israel cuts sentence for soldier who killed Palestinian

Elor Azaria, who killed an injured and unarmed Palestinian in 2016, is now set for release on May 10
Israel arrests French national for Gaza arms smuggling
Israel arrests French national for Gaza arms smuggling

The French Embassy in Tel Aviv says it was taking the case 'very seriously'  





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 