Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hours after releasing an official statement about the biggest data leak in the company's history, Zuckerberg appeared on CNN in an exclusive interview talking about a range of topics from election interference to protecting its users' information.
"... there's a lot of hard work that we need to do to make it harder for nation states like Russia to do election interference, to make it so that trolls and other folks can't spread fake news," Zuckerberg told.
The Senate Intelligence Committee recommended changes Tuesday to secure the election system against foreign interference, especially against cyber threats.
Although Zuckerberg called Russian meddling a "pretty crazy idea" right after the 2016 elections, he took a more serious tone during the interview, and even put forward that there could be potential interference for the mid-term elections this November.
"I'm sure that there's v2, version two, of whatever the Russian effort was in 2016, I'm sure they're working on that. And there are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure that we observe and get in front of," he said.
He said Facebook deployed some tools during the French elections in 2017 that did a better job in identifying potential interference, and added "We can get in front of this. We have a responsibility to do this," as he pointed out to upcoming elections in the U.S., India, and Brazil.
Earlier in his statement, Zuckerberg took responsibility in London-based private data analysis company Cambridge Analytica acquiring the private information of approximately 50 million Facebook users without permission and using that data in the U.S. elections in 2014 and 2016, as well as during Brexit.
"This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened. We have a basic responsibility to protect peoples' data," he said.
He explained that Facebook first learned about the data breach in 2015 and requested Cambridge Analytica delete that data, which in return provided formal certification to the social network giant.
Apparently the data was not deleted in 2015 and Facebook has dominated the headlines since Saturday.
"I am used to when people legally certify that they are going to do something that they do it. I think that this was clearly a mistake in retrospect. We need to make sure we don't make that mistake ever again," he said.
Zuckerberg said he would also testify before the U.S. Congress about the data breach.
"I'm happy to if it's the right thing to do," he said, and added that social media could use some level of regulation.
"I'm not sure we shouldn't be regulated ... There are things like ad transparency regulation that I would love to see," he said.
Humanitarian Relief Foundation has provided water to over 3M people across 36 countries
Before his removal by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) on Wednesday evening Iranian Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad was the head of Pilatus, the bank at the heart of a corruption scandal exposed by murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Gunfight erupts between Hamas security forces and suspected perpetrators of Jan. 13 attempt on PM’s life
Foreign Ministry urges Iraqi officials to take necessary measures to eliminate security threats against Iraqi Turkmen
Terrorists plotting attack on Turkish military bases have been hit
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tenders his resignation a day before congress was due to start impeachment proceedings
"We were not as on top of a number of issues as we should have, whether it was Russian interference or fake news," CEO says
Palestinians protest outside America House in Ramallah to condemn US policy shift on Jerusalem
The United Nations' International Labour Organization rarely creates this type of probe, known as a Commission of Inquiry. The last case was launched against Zimbabwe in 2008.
Terrorist group still appears to maintain ‘sleeper cells’ in parts of Iraq, including Saladin, Diyala
Trump seeks more funding from kingdom; says 'they're going to give the United States some of that wealth'
Trump told reporters at the White House he had spoken with Putin, two days after the Russian strongman sailed to a fourth term as president, and with ties strained by the Cold War-style intrigue over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.
At least seven others injured in attack near border with Colombia, army says
Terrorists were plotting attack, says Turkish military
The rare Senate vote addressing American war powers aims to shut down US military involvement in Yemen within a month unless Congress formally authorizes continued involvement.