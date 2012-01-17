Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:22, 23 March 2018 Friday
America-Canada
09:28, 23 March 2018 Friday

  • Share
US should lead nuclear tech in Saudi Arabia, Perry says
US should lead nuclear tech in Saudi Arabia, Perry says

Energy secretary says US should get ahead before Russia or China builds civil nuclear capability in the Kingdom

World Bulletin / News Desk

It should be the U.S. leading any nuclear technology energy projects in Saudi Arabia, instead of countries that have no requirement of nonproliferation, the U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday. 

"Our choices, at this particular point in time, it appears to me either Russia or China is going to be a partner in building civil nuclear capability in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, or the United States," he said. 

"I'm very confident that the prior two have no requirements of nonproliferation," Perry told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is in the U.S. for diplomatic relations, told the CBS television channel last week that the Kingdom would develop nuclear weapons if its regional rival Iran does the same. 

"Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," he said March 15 to CBS in an exclusive interview. 

Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat from the state of Michigan, also warned Perry that aiding the Riyadh government would not send a proper message to the world. 

"I think it would set a horrible precedent to allow Saudi Arabia to begin enriching uranium, and perhaps at higher levels, at the same time we may be getting close to the JCPOA expiring," he said durign the Committee meeting. 

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was signed on July 2015 heavily restricted Iran to enrich uranium and put the country under strict monitoring for its nuclear program. 

In return, Tehran received relief from western economic sanctions that its vital to revive its economy. 

President Donald Trump, however, said numerous times in the past that he could withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose the sanctions on the country. 

"If Russia, China are who are going to be chosen to do the civil nuclear projects in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there will be no oversight," Perry said.

Peters argued that the U.S. should hold Saudi Arabia to the same standards that the U.S. holds every country in the world for nuclear technology. 

"We need to really push to make sure that they also agree to the gold standard," Peters said. 



Related saudia arabia US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US Senate passes huge spending bill
US Senate passes huge spending bill

Lawmakers stared down a self-imposed deadline of midnight Friday, when federal funding was set to expire, and passed the mammoth package by a vote of 65-32, with hours to spare.
Iraq Turkmen cry foul over Peshmerga 'double-vote' plan
Iraq Turkmen cry foul over Peshmerga 'double-vote' plan

Allowing Peshmerga to vote twice in upcoming polls would violate Iraq’s national charter, Turkmen politician asserts
US dismisses charges against 7 Turkish guards
US dismisses charges against 7 Turkish guards

Case against Turkish President’s seven bodyguards over brawl in Washington was dismissed, says lawyer 
UN chief warns on global water crisis
UN chief warns on global water crisis 

Antonio Guterres says one in four people will live countries where lack of fresh water will be chronic or recurrent by 2050
US should lead nuclear tech in Saudi Arabia Perry says
US should lead nuclear tech in Saudi Arabia, Perry says

Energy secretary says US should get ahead before Russia or China builds civil nuclear capability in the Kingdom
More US tariffs would hinder Chinese growth
More US tariffs would hinder Chinese growth

Negative impact on Chinese gowth would be greater if US expands tariffs and protectionist measures, rating agency warns
US won't withdraw from Manbij State Dept Spokesperson
US won't withdraw from Manbij: State Dept. Spokesperson

'We look forward to continuing our conversations' with Turkey, Heather Nauert says
Trump names hawk Bolton as national security advisor
Trump names hawk Bolton as national security advisor

Trump took to Twitter to announce the latest in a cascade of staff changes, one which calls the future of a landmark deal to curb Iran's nuclear program into serious doubt. 
Turkish aid group opens over 6 700 water wells globally
Turkish aid group opens over 6,700 water wells globally

Humanitarian Relief Foundation has provided water to over 3M people across 36 countries
Malta freezes Pilatus Bank assets after removing chairman
Malta freezes Pilatus Bank assets after removing chairman

Before his removal by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) on Wednesday evening Iranian Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad was the head of Pilatus, the bank at the heart of a corruption scandal exposed by murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Gaza forces encircle suspects in PM assassination bid
Gaza forces encircle suspects in PM assassination bid

Gunfight erupts between Hamas security forces and suspected perpetrators of Jan. 13 attempt on PM’s life
Turkey condemns ISIL attack in Iraq
Turkey condemns ISIL attack in Iraq

Foreign Ministry urges Iraqi officials to take necessary measures to eliminate security threats against Iraqi Turkmen  
Turkey 'neutralizes' 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Terrorists plotting attack on Turkish military bases have been hit
Peruvian president resigns amid corruption scandal
Peruvian president resigns amid corruption scandal

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tenders his resignation a day before congress was due to start impeachment proceedings
Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections
Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections

"We were not as on top of a number of issues as we should have, whether it was Russian interference or fake news," CEO says
Demonstrators demand closure of US offices in Palestine
Demonstrators demand closure of US offices in Palestine

Palestinians protest outside America House in Ramallah to condemn US policy shift on Jerusalem

News



US Senate passes huge spending bill
US Senate passes huge spending bill

Turkey in talks with US over buying missile system
Turkey in talks with US over buying missile system

US dismisses charges against 7 Turkish guards
US dismisses charges against 7 Turkish guards

More US tariffs would hinder Chinese growth
More US tariffs would hinder Chinese growth

Power struggle in Saudi Arabia, Dynasty’s future
Power struggle in Saudi Arabia Dynasty s future

If Iran has nuke we'll have one too says Saudi crown prince
If Iran has nuke we'll have one too says Saudi

Saudi cabinet approves plan for 'peaceful' nuke program
Saudi cabinet approves plan for 'peaceful' nuke program

Saudi Arabia creates anti-corruption circles
Saudi Arabia creates anti-corruption circles

Saudi king receives credentials of new Turkish envoy
Saudi king receives credentials of new Turkish envoy

Lebanese PM concludes visit to Saudi Arabia
Lebanese PM concludes visit to Saudi Arabia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 