US dismisses charges against 7 Turkish guards

The U.S. dismissed charges against the Turkish Presidency’s seven bodyguards over a 2017 brawl in front of the Turkish embassy in Washington, a lawyer said on Thursday.
Lawmakers stared down a self-imposed deadline of midnight Friday, when federal funding was set to expire, and passed the mammoth package by a vote of 65-32, with hours to spare.
Allowing Peshmerga to vote twice in upcoming polls would violate Iraq’s national charter, Turkmen politician asserts
Case against Turkish President’s seven bodyguards over brawl in Washington was dismissed, says lawyer
Antonio Guterres says one in four people will live countries where lack of fresh water will be chronic or recurrent by 2050
Energy secretary says US should get ahead before Russia or China builds civil nuclear capability in the Kingdom
Negative impact on Chinese gowth would be greater if US expands tariffs and protectionist measures, rating agency warns
'We look forward to continuing our conversations' with Turkey, Heather Nauert says
Trump took to Twitter to announce the latest in a cascade of staff changes, one which calls the future of a landmark deal to curb Iran's nuclear program into serious doubt.
Humanitarian Relief Foundation has provided water to over 3M people across 36 countries
Before his removal by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) on Wednesday evening Iranian Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad was the head of Pilatus, the bank at the heart of a corruption scandal exposed by murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Gunfight erupts between Hamas security forces and suspected perpetrators of Jan. 13 attempt on PM’s life
Foreign Ministry urges Iraqi officials to take necessary measures to eliminate security threats against Iraqi Turkmen
Terrorists plotting attack on Turkish military bases have been hit
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tenders his resignation a day before congress was due to start impeachment proceedings
"We were not as on top of a number of issues as we should have, whether it was Russian interference or fake news," CEO says
Palestinians protest outside America House in Ramallah to condemn US policy shift on Jerusalem