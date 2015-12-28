Worldbulletin News

Today's News
23:58, 23 March 2018 Friday
America-Canada
Update: 14:29, 23 March 2018 Friday

Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users
Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users

The latest crisis laying siege to the leading online social network has raised the specter that he has lost control of his creation and been naive about the unintended consequences of people sharing so much about themselves.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mark Zuckerberg rose to wealth and fame with a mission of connecting everyone through Facebook, but now faces the wrath of users outraged he isn't doing more to defend their data.

"If Facebook was a typical company, and Zuckerberg was the founder, he would probably be gone," said tech industry analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

"He looks like a guy who really doesn't know what he is doing. He is not the hero that a lot of people had viewed him as; his reputation and image are badly damaged."

Facebook has prospered on digital advertising that benefits from being able to use what people share about themselves to target ads.

If Facebook was betting on people's better natures when it came to truthfully sharing, respecting others, and being able to connect with anyone, it wasn't always a winning wager.

The California-based social network has been a flashpoint for controversies about bullying, harassment, free speech, extremist propaganda, election meddling, privacy, and more.

"They don't put enough effort into making sure the user is protected and the experience is assured," analyst Enderle said.

"They only care about the advertisers, and the user is basically a digital slave."



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

