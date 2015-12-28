Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users

World Bulletin / News Desk
Mark Zuckerberg rose to wealth and fame with a mission of connecting everyone through Facebook, but now faces the wrath of users outraged he isn't doing more to defend their data.
"If Facebook was a typical company, and Zuckerberg was the founder, he would probably be gone," said tech industry analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.
"He looks like a guy who really doesn't know what he is doing. He is not the hero that a lot of people had viewed him as; his reputation and image are badly damaged."
Facebook has prospered on digital advertising that benefits from being able to use what people share about themselves to target ads.
If Facebook was betting on people's better natures when it came to truthfully sharing, respecting others, and being able to connect with anyone, it wasn't always a winning wager.
The California-based social network has been a flashpoint for controversies about bullying, harassment, free speech, extremist propaganda, election meddling, privacy, and more.
"They don't put enough effort into making sure the user is protected and the experience is assured," analyst Enderle said.
"They only care about the advertisers, and the user is basically a digital slave."
