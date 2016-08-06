US: July 15 coup not possible without Gulen's knowledge

World Bulletin / News Desk
The July 15 coup attempt could not be orchestrated without the knowledge of Fetullah Gulen -- the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- when the hierarchical structure is taken into account, Prof. Hakan Yavuz from University of Utah said Thursday.
"Knowing the hierarchical structure of the movement – secretive, not transparent – I think this kind of activity could not be carried out without Gulen himself," Yavuz told the audience at a panel organized by the Turkish Heritage Organization (THO), Washington-based think tank.
The panel, which focused on the "Impacts on TR-US relationship" was also to introduce Prof. Yavuz's book -- "Turkey's July 15th Coup, What Happened and Why?
Recalling the activities of the prominent FETO members outside of Turkey, Yavuz noted that there are material evidences showing the FETO's involvement in the defeated coup attempt. However those evidences do not link to Gulen directly.
He said that the movement which was established in the 70s, aimed to control the governmental center of powers and to shift from the individual level to institutional goals under the brand of a "global education movement".
The purpose was to "become colonization of modern spaces and state institutions," Yavuz noted, adding that FETO moved from the post-modern coup to the U.S., where it took a different form.
Another speaker at the panel, Mujeeb Khan, a Fulbright researcher in the Gulf, affiliated with the Department of Political Science at UC Berkeley also said what FETO did in Turkey was to fight behind the scenes within the military, police, and bureaucracy.
Khan stated that many people actually found such an attempt as farfetched however, it is also interesting that some American figures such as John Hannah and Michael Rubin gave clues about the coup at some point.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
The centerpiece of the budget signed by President Donald Trump is a $61-billion increase in defense spending, boosting funding for the government's biggest department to $700 billion.
US president says duties avoidable if new trade deal signed
Bombardier avoids 300 percent tariff on plane sale to Delta
Verified Facebook pages for Musk companies disappear after he is challenged about them on Twitter
What FETO did was to fight behind the scenes within Turkish military, police, and bureaucracy, a Fulbright researcher says
World Food Programme highlights link between hunger and conflict
55 terrorists neutralized, 20 caves, 42 shelters destroyed since operation launched in Hakurk, Kani Rash regions
Defense secretary remarks come after a meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia at Pentagon
The latest crisis laying siege to the leading online social network has raised the specter that he has lost control of his creation and been naive about the unintended consequences of people sharing so much about themselves.
Lawmakers stared down a self-imposed deadline of midnight Friday, when federal funding was set to expire, and passed the mammoth package by a vote of 65-32, with hours to spare.
Allowing Peshmerga to vote twice in upcoming polls would violate Iraq’s national charter, Turkmen politician asserts
Case against Turkish President’s seven bodyguards over brawl in Washington was dismissed, says lawyer
Antonio Guterres says one in four people will live countries where lack of fresh water will be chronic or recurrent by 2050
Energy secretary says US should get ahead before Russia or China builds civil nuclear capability in the Kingdom
Negative impact on Chinese gowth would be greater if US expands tariffs and protectionist measures, rating agency warns
'We look forward to continuing our conversations' with Turkey, Heather Nauert says