Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:22, 28 March 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
09:45, 28 March 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Facebook sued for housing discrimination
Facebook sued for housing discrimination

Federal lawsuit says landlords can use Facebook to avoid showing ads to certain groups of people

World Bulletin / News Desk

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Facebook for enabling housing discrimination.

The housing rights activists, led by the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA), alleged that Facebook’s ad practices allow landlords and real estate agents to avoid serving housing ads to certain groups of people. The NFHA said landlords are able to avoid showing housing ads to women and families, for example.

“Amid growing public concern in the past weeks that Facebook has mishandled users’ data, our investigation shows that Facebook also allows and even encourages its paid advertisers to discriminate using its vast trove of personal data,” Lisa Rice, NFHA’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Facebook’s use and abuse of user data for discriminatory purposes needs to stop. It is already a challenge for women, families with children, people with disabilities and other under-served groups to find housing.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a political consultancy group was able to exploit Facebook user data on behalf of the 2016 presidential campaign for Donald Trump. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg personally apologized, but the social media giant has remained mired in controversy regarding how third parties can access user data.

Shares of Facebook dropped another 4.9 percent Tuesday to close at $152.22. Since the data breach was widely publicized on March 17, the stock has plummeted 18 percent.

The federal lawsuit filed by NFHA alleged that the way Facebook’s ad service is built allows for discrimination when it comes to housing. Landlords can choose not to show ads to certain groups of people based on gender, family status and a series of other qualities.

“Facebook’s platform that excludes these consumers from ever seeing certain ads to rent or buy housing must be changed immediately,” Rice continued.

“Facebook ought to be opening doors to housing opportunities instead of closing them.”

Facebook has not released any comments on the NFHA lawsuit.



Related Facebook
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France s Macron
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron

US president stresses 'need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria'
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages

Suspect identified as Thanh Cong Phan from Seattle, Washington
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence

Former Halkbank deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty of violating US sanctions on Iran
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall

President reportedly floating idea after having vowed to get Mexico to pay for its construction
Facebook sued for housing discrimination
Facebook sued for housing discrimination

Federal lawsuit says landlords can use Facebook to avoid showing ads to certain groups of people
White officers who killed black man avoid charges
White officers who killed black man avoid charges

Officers acted in a 'reasonable and justifiable manner' says Louisiana attorney general
41 children among victims of Siberia mall fire
41 children among victims of Siberia mall fire

Putin announces March 27 national day of mourning
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar

Turkish President Erdogan has stressed Turkey would not allow Sinjar to become a stronghold for the PKK
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting

6 killed, 19 wounded in January 2017 shooting rampage
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy row

At least 116 alleged agents working under diplomatic cover were ordered out by 22 governments, dwarfing similar measures in even the most notorious Cold War spying disputes, and marking a British diplomatic victory.
Turkish jets neutralize 41 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 41 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes conducted on March 22 target PKK terror group in Qandil region
US slams Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia
US slams Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

'We support the right of our Saudi partners to defend their borders against these threats,' State Dept. says
Canada expels four Russian diplomats
Canada expels four Russian diplomats

The four diplomats serving at either Russia's embassy in Ottawa or its consulate in Montreal have been "identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."
Iraqi troops deployed in Sinjar where PKK retreated
Iraqi troops deployed in Sinjar where PKK retreated

Iraqi army spokesperson says troops deployed in Sinjar, where PKK retreated
KRG civil servants protest deducted salaries
KRG civil servants protest deducted salaries

The KRG said the delayed salaries would be paid with deductions
Abbas in excellent health
Abbas in ‘excellent’ health

Abbas arrived in Amman on Friday for medical check-ups

News

Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation
Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation

Facebook apologises for data scandal in UK
Facebook apologises for data scandal in UK

Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of SpaceX, Tesla
Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of SpaceX Tesla

Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users
Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users

Facebook, Google warn Singapore against 'fake news' law
Facebook Google warn Singapore against 'fake news' law

Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections
Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 