Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:22, 28 March 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
11:38, 28 March 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence

Former Halkbank deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty of violating US sanctions on Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lawyers of a former Turkish banker convicted of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran asked the judge in New York for a "fair and merciful" sentence.

The lawyers of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, former deputy CEO of Turkey's majority state-owned Halkbank, sent a 75-page letter to the court Monday, in which they called on trial judge Richard Berman to deliver a "fair and merciful" sentence.

The lawyers said they had calculated that, according to federal guidelines, Atilla should receive a sentence of 46 to 57 months (4-5 years). They added that the sentence should be even lower.

To support their claims, they said that evidence showed Atilla had actually been used by businessman Riza Sarraf, described as the “architect of this plot".

Riza Sarraf -- who was arrested in the U.S. in March 2016, accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran -- had pleaded guilty in the case last October and cooperated with prosecutors. He testified against Atilla.

In the letter, the lawyers called the case "unique", saying Atilla -- who has no connection with the U.S -- was in court while international banks violating the sanctions against Iran only received fines. They added that other foreign bankers had not been punished.

The lawyers also included sections from letters sent to the court by Atilla's family, friends, relatives and colleagues who called the 47-year-old banker a "loved, respected, humble, honest, hardworking person".

Prosecutors have not yet submitted their demand for sentence.

On Dec. 15, 2017, Atilla’s lawyers sought a dismissal of all charges, citing insufficient evidence. They said the prosecutor’s office was unable to prove that Atilla had a connection with the crime committed by Sarraf.

On Jan. 3. Atilla was found guilty by a jury on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

On Feb. 7, a New York judge turned down the request by Atilla to acquit him of all charges due to lack of evidence, saying there was “sufficient evidence” supporting the accusations.

Sentence is expected to be pronounced at Atilla’s next hearing set for April 11.

Atilla was the only defendant in the case.



Related US hakan atilla
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France s Macron
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron

US president stresses 'need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria'
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages

Suspect identified as Thanh Cong Phan from Seattle, Washington
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence

Former Halkbank deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty of violating US sanctions on Iran
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall

President reportedly floating idea after having vowed to get Mexico to pay for its construction
Facebook sued for housing discrimination
Facebook sued for housing discrimination

Federal lawsuit says landlords can use Facebook to avoid showing ads to certain groups of people
White officers who killed black man avoid charges
White officers who killed black man avoid charges

Officers acted in a 'reasonable and justifiable manner' says Louisiana attorney general
41 children among victims of Siberia mall fire
41 children among victims of Siberia mall fire

Putin announces March 27 national day of mourning
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar

Turkish President Erdogan has stressed Turkey would not allow Sinjar to become a stronghold for the PKK
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting

6 killed, 19 wounded in January 2017 shooting rampage
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy row

At least 116 alleged agents working under diplomatic cover were ordered out by 22 governments, dwarfing similar measures in even the most notorious Cold War spying disputes, and marking a British diplomatic victory.
Turkish jets neutralize 41 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 41 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes conducted on March 22 target PKK terror group in Qandil region
US slams Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia
US slams Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

'We support the right of our Saudi partners to defend their borders against these threats,' State Dept. says
Canada expels four Russian diplomats
Canada expels four Russian diplomats

The four diplomats serving at either Russia's embassy in Ottawa or its consulate in Montreal have been "identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."
Iraqi troops deployed in Sinjar where PKK retreated
Iraqi troops deployed in Sinjar where PKK retreated

Iraqi army spokesperson says troops deployed in Sinjar, where PKK retreated
KRG civil servants protest deducted salaries
KRG civil servants protest deducted salaries

The KRG said the delayed salaries would be paid with deductions
Abbas in excellent health
Abbas in ‘excellent’ health

Abbas arrived in Amman on Friday for medical check-ups

News

US verdict on Turkish banker ‘politically motivated’
US verdict on Turkish banker politically motivated

Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker

Fate of Turkish banker in hands of US jury
Fate of Turkish banker in hands of US jury

Turkish banker rejects accusations of evading sanctions
Turkish banker rejects accusations of evading sanctions

Former Turkish banker fails to testify in US case
Former Turkish banker fails to testify in US case

Turkish businessman Sarraf will not go on trial: US judge
Turkish businessman Sarraf will not go on trial US judge

US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages

White officers who killed black man avoid charges
White officers who killed black man avoid charges

Senior US State Department official to visit Turkey
Senior US State Department official to visit Turkey

Saudi, US companies sign agreements worth $16 billion
Saudi US companies sign agreements worth 16 billion

Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation
Facebook falls 6 percent amid US investigation

US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy row
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 