Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Donald Trump emphasized the need to boost cooperation with Turkey regarding "shared strategic challenges in Syria" during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.
"President Trump stressed the need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria," the White House said in its readout of the call.
The leaders also discussed recent diplomatic measures taken against Russia in retaliation for chemical attacks blamed on Moscow, as well as trade practices between the U.S. and E.U., the White House said.
The telephone call comes four days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed his country’s operation in Afrin during a telephone conversation with Macron.
Erdogan expressed his discomfort about baseless statements on the counter-terror operation during the conversation, according to a Turkish presidential source.
In February, Macron said the a 30-day UN cease-fire adopted in Syria also applied to Turkey's Afrin operation. The French leader had also warned Turkey against using the operation as an "excuse to invade Syria".
Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, northwestern Syria, to clear it from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists.
US president stresses 'need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria'
Suspect identified as Thanh Cong Phan from Seattle, Washington
Former Halkbank deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty of violating US sanctions on Iran
President reportedly floating idea after having vowed to get Mexico to pay for its construction
Federal lawsuit says landlords can use Facebook to avoid showing ads to certain groups of people
Officers acted in a 'reasonable and justifiable manner' says Louisiana attorney general
Turkish President Erdogan has stressed Turkey would not allow Sinjar to become a stronghold for the PKK
6 killed, 19 wounded in January 2017 shooting rampage
At least 116 alleged agents working under diplomatic cover were ordered out by 22 governments, dwarfing similar measures in even the most notorious Cold War spying disputes, and marking a British diplomatic victory.
Airstrikes conducted on March 22 target PKK terror group in Qandil region
'We support the right of our Saudi partners to defend their borders against these threats,' State Dept. says
The four diplomats serving at either Russia's embassy in Ottawa or its consulate in Montreal have been "identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."
Iraqi army spokesperson says troops deployed in Sinjar, where PKK retreated
The KRG said the delayed salaries would be paid with deductions