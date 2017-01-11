Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:00, 29 March 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:04, 29 March 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Veterans Affairs secretary ousted in Trump shakeup
Veterans Affairs secretary ousted in Trump shakeup

'I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!' Trump says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was fired from his post-Wednesday as President Donald Trump continues to reshuffle his cabinet.

Trump said he is nominating his personal doctor, Ronny Jackson, whom he called "highly respected", to replace Shulkin.

"In the interim, Hon. Robert Wilkie of DOD will serve as Acting Secretary. I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!" Trump said on Twitter.

Shulkin's dismissal is the second this month of high-ranking officials after Trump ousted outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson amid major foreign policy disagreements. And the White House has been in a state of near-constant flux amid a stream of high-profile departures. 

Notably, former White House communications director Hope Hicks and Economic Advisor Gary Cohn resigned in the past month, and former staff secretary Rob Porter was pressured out over revelations of spousal abuse allegations from his two former wives. 

Last week, Trump announced he removed National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster from his post over policy disagreements and replaced him with former acting U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton whose hawkish approach to international affairs more closely aligns with Trump's.

Shulkin's dismissal comes after a scathing inspector general report that criticized his travel to Europe last year. The Veterans Affairs' (VA) Inspector General report chronicled impropriety ranging from Shulkin's improper acceptance of Wimbledon tickets as a gift, and his wife accompanying him on the trip at taxpayer's expense. He agreed to pay the government back more than $4,000 for his wife's travel expenses amid the outcry. 

Jackson, Trump's pick to replace Shulkin, is a career naval officer who has no experience helming a major bureaucracy like the VA, which is the second largest in the U.S. and is dogged by a litany of problems that successive administration's have been unable to resolve. 

That inexperience prompted the leader of a major veterans advocacy group to express major concern over his nomination.

“I am deeply concerned about the nominee. Veterans’ lives depend on this decision, and the Trump administration needs to substantiate that this active-duty Navy officer is qualified to run a $200 billion bureaucracy," said Joe Chenelly, executive director of American Veterans, a non-partisan group. 

Phil Roe, the chairman of the House Veteran Affairs Committee said he hates to see Shulking go, but ultimately "cabinet secretaries serve at the pleasure of the president". 

"That said, I respect President Trump’s decision, support the president’s agenda and remain willing to work with anyone committed to doing the right thing on behalf of our nation’s veterans," he said in a statement. 

 



Related Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Veterans Affairs secretary ousted in Trump shakeup
Veterans Affairs secretary ousted in Trump shakeup

'I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!' Trump says
Canada mosque killer changes plea to guilty
Canada mosque killer changes plea to guilty

Judge accepts new plea after a psychiatric evaluation
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France s Macron
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron

US president stresses 'need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria'
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages
US male arrested in connection to suspicious packages

Suspect identified as Thanh Cong Phan from Seattle, Washington
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence
Turkish banker asks US judge for 'fair' sentence

Former Halkbank deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla was found guilty of violating US sanctions on Iran
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall

President reportedly floating idea after having vowed to get Mexico to pay for its construction
Facebook sued for housing discrimination
Facebook sued for housing discrimination

Federal lawsuit says landlords can use Facebook to avoid showing ads to certain groups of people
White officers who killed black man avoid charges
White officers who killed black man avoid charges

Officers acted in a 'reasonable and justifiable manner' says Louisiana attorney general
41 children among victims of Siberia mall fire
41 children among victims of Siberia mall fire

Putin announces March 27 national day of mourning
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar
Iraqi television films PKK camps in Sinjar

Turkish President Erdogan has stressed Turkey would not allow Sinjar to become a stronghold for the PKK
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting

6 killed, 19 wounded in January 2017 shooting rampage
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy
US expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy row

At least 116 alleged agents working under diplomatic cover were ordered out by 22 governments, dwarfing similar measures in even the most notorious Cold War spying disputes, and marking a British diplomatic victory.
Turkish jets neutralize 41 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 41 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes conducted on March 22 target PKK terror group in Qandil region
US slams Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia
US slams Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

'We support the right of our Saudi partners to defend their borders against these threats,' State Dept. says
Canada expels four Russian diplomats
Canada expels four Russian diplomats

The four diplomats serving at either Russia's embassy in Ottawa or its consulate in Montreal have been "identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."
Iraqi troops deployed in Sinjar where PKK retreated
Iraqi troops deployed in Sinjar where PKK retreated

Iraqi army spokesperson says troops deployed in Sinjar, where PKK retreated

News

Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France’s Macron
Trump urges Turkish help in talk with France s Macron

Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall
Trump mulls having Pentagon fund border wall

Trump to decide metal tariffs on Canada, Mexico by May
Trump to decide metal tariffs on Canada Mexico by May

Trump names hawk Bolton as national security advisor
Trump names hawk Bolton as national security advisor

Erdogan, Trump discuss bilateral, regional issues
Erdogan Trump discuss bilateral regional issues

Trump congratulates Putin, summit on cards
Trump congratulates Putin summit on cards






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 