Trump says US withdrawing from Syria 'very soon'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. will be leaving Syria "very soon", President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"We'll be coming out of Syria like very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," he told supporters during a speech in Ohio about his infrastructure proposal. "We're going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it -- sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back quickly."

Trump continued to slam U.S. spending in the Middle East, calling it futile and argued that it detracts from domestic spending.

"We spent seven trillion dollars in the Middle East and you know what we have for it? Nothing," he said.