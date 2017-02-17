US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to Israeli state radio, Friedman participated in the recitation of an annual Jewish prayer known as “Birkat Kohanima”.
For Muslims, Al-Aqsa is considered the world’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina. Jews, for their part, claim the area was the site of two prominent Jewish temples in ancient times.
The Israeli authorities firmly control the area near the wall, where Jews perform prayers on a daily basis. Muslims, however, are barred from the area.
A staunch backer of the Jewish state, Friedman has made frequent statements in support of Israel’s longstanding policy of Jewish settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
'DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act,' Trump says
David Friedman is vocal supporter of Israeli settlement expansion in occupied West Bank
More than 1,500 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli gunfire during the rallies
Targets destroyed in Hakurk and Qandil regions on Sunday
Representative-level meeting to discuss Israeli deadly attacks, development in the occupied territory
The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday in the main police station in Valencia, Venezuela's third-biggest city, triggered national outrage and UN condemnation.
Iraq ranks among the world's worst countries in terms of government corruption
Turkish military and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin, northwestern Syria, from terrorists on March 18
Casualties continue after least 15 Palestinians killed on Friday by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Defense minister says ‘chorus of hypocrites’ demanding investigation
The military operation comes after ISIL carried out attacks against civilians and troops
At least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire during "Land Day" rallies
'Approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united,' Nikki Haley says