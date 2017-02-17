Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:54, 02 April 2018 Monday
America-Canada
13:59, 02 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa
US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa

David Friedman is vocal supporter of Israeli settlement expansion in occupied West Bank  

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday took part in a Jewish religious ritual conducted at the Al-Buraq Wall (referred to by Jews as the “Western Wall”) in East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex. 

According to Israeli state radio, Friedman participated in the recitation of an annual Jewish prayer known as “Birkat Kohanima”.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa is considered the world’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina. Jews, for their part, claim the area was the site of two prominent Jewish temples in ancient times.

The Israeli authorities firmly control the area near the wall, where Jews perform prayers on a daily basis. Muslims, however, are barred from the area.

A staunch backer of the Jewish state, Friedman has made frequent statements in support of Israel’s longstanding policy of Jewish settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

 


Related US al aqsa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trump slams immigrant 'caravans' says 'DACA is dead'
Trump slams immigrant 'caravans', says 'DACA is dead'

'DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act,' Trump says
US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa
US envoy takes part in Jewish ritual at J'lem's Al-Aqsa

David Friedman is vocal supporter of Israeli settlement expansion in occupied West Bank  
Gazan dies of wounds death toll rises to 18
Gazan dies of wounds, death toll rises to 18

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli gunfire during the rallies
Turkish jets strike 8 terror targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets strike 8 terror targets in northern Iraq

Targets destroyed in Hakurk and Qandil regions on Sunday  
Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday
Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday

Graffiti contained obscenities about Jesus Christ
Arab League to hold meeting about Palestine
Arab League to hold meeting about Palestine

Representative-level meeting to discuss Israeli deadly attacks, development in the occupied territory  
Venezuela arrests five police commanders
Venezuela arrests five police commanders

The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday in the main police station in Valencia, Venezuela's third-biggest city, triggered national outrage and UN condemnation.
Israel arrests Palestinian for crossing Gaza border
Israel arrests Palestinian for crossing Gaza border

Israeli army says the Palestinian was unarmed
Iraqis stage sit-in to protest collapse of services
Iraqis stage sit-in to protest collapse of services

Iraq ranks among the world's worst countries in terms of government corruption
People of Afrin are welcoming Operation Olive Branch'
'People of Afrin are welcoming Operation Olive Branch'

Turkish military and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin, northwestern Syria, from terrorists on March 18
Israeli gunfire injures 49 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli gunfire injures 49 Palestinians on Gaza border

Casualties continue after least 15 Palestinians killed on Friday by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
World condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians
World condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians

German, UK, Italy urge a restart of peace process
Israel defends attacks on Palestinians in Gaza
Israel defends attacks on Palestinians in Gaza

Defense minister says ‘chorus of hypocrites’ demanding investigation
3 suicide bombers shot dead in northern Iraq
3 suicide bombers shot dead in northern Iraq

The military operation comes after ISIL carried out attacks against civilians and troops
Palestinians observe national mourning over Gaza deaths
Palestinians observe national mourning over Gaza deaths

At least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire during "Land Day" rallies
UN blacklists ships companies for N Korea smuggling
UN blacklists ships, companies for N. Korea smuggling

'Approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united,' Nikki Haley says

News

Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers swarm East Jerusalem s Al-Aqsa complex

Senegal FM visits Al-Aqsa accompanied by Israeli police
Senegal FM visits Al-Aqsa accompanied by Israeli police

Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa

Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Erdogan touts steps in UN against US Jerusalem move
Erdogan touts steps in UN against US Jerusalem move

China slaps retaliatory tariffs on 128 US products
China slaps retaliatory tariffs on 128 US products

Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow
Plane carrying diplomats expelled from US lands in Moscow

US sends reinforcements to Manbij in northern Syria
US sends reinforcements to Manbij in northern Syria

Turkey-US defense trade dialogue held in Ankara
Turkey-US defense trade dialogue held in Ankara

Turkish foreign undersecretary meets US counterpart
Turkish foreign undersecretary meets US counterpart

New data leak in US affects 150 million people
New data leak in US affects 150 million people






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 