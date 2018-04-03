Trump, Japan's Abe to meet later this month

World Bulletin / News Desk
The meeting "will reaffirm the United States-Japan alliance as a cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region", the White House said.
"The two leaders will discuss the international campaign to maintain maximum pressure on North Korea in advance of President Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," it added.
Trump and Abe will also discuss bilateral trade and investment during their third meeting since Trump assumed office last year, according to the White House.
The meeting will take place as Trump prepares for a historic sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a bid to make progress on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Kim is slated to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in April 27 in a meeting expected to lay the groundwork for his meeting with Trump.
The North Korean leader has suggested he is ready to discuss denuclearization as long as Seoul and Washington also take steps toward peace.
Cairo-based league meets to discuss Israel’s use of deadly force against protesters on Gaza’s eastern border
Supreme Court issues a decision without comment after a lower court ruled US system lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.
For the 4th day in a row, dozens of Palestinians gathered near the border separating the Gaza Strip and Israel
Former members of Saddam Hussein’s Baath Party are prohibited from holding positions in government
The meeting will discuss 'maximum pressure on North Korea', White House says
'DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act,' Trump says
David Friedman is vocal supporter of Israeli settlement expansion in occupied West Bank
More than 1,500 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli gunfire during the rallies
Targets destroyed in Hakurk and Qandil regions on Sunday
Representative-level meeting to discuss Israeli deadly attacks, development in the occupied territory
The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday in the main police station in Valencia, Venezuela's third-biggest city, triggered national outrage and UN condemnation.
Iraq ranks among the world's worst countries in terms of government corruption
Turkish military and Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin, northwestern Syria, from terrorists on March 18
Casualties continue after least 15 Palestinians killed on Friday by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border