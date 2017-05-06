Worldbulletin News

11:08, 05 April 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
10:22, 04 April 2018 Wednesday

At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno Police Department urges people to stay away from tech giant's headquarters

World Bulletin / News Desk

A woman armed with a handgun shot and wounded three people before possibly taking her own life at YouTube's California headquarters Tuesday, according to police.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said there is no immediate threat to the community as officials continue their investigation into the tragedy. The investigation is expected to continue through Tuesday night.

The unidentified female suspect was found with a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound within the headquarters, Barberini said.

Brent Andrew, a spokesman with San Francisco General Hospital, described the shooting as a "multiple casualty" event.

Three people are being treated for gunshot injuries at the hospital, and two of the victims are female while one is male, he said. The 36-year-old male victim is in critical condition while one woman is in serious condition and the other is in fair condition.

A fourth victim was transferred to a hospital after she hurt her ankle trying to flee the scene, according to Barberini.

The San Bruno Police Department urged people to stay away from the building, located at Cherry Ave and Bay Hill Drive.

President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the situation and offered thoughts and prayers to all involved.

"Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene," he said on Twitter.

Earlier, several YouTube employees posted on social media that they heard gunshots and took cover inside before fleeing the building.

"Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers," YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik wrote on Twitter before saying he was evacuated.

Media footage of the scene showed massive groups of people being escorted out of the corporate headquarters amid a heavy police presence.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his condolences to those affected by Tuesday's tragedy, saying Google, which is the parent company of YouTube, is doing everything it can to support the injured and their families.

"I know a lot of you are in shock right now," he said in an email to the company. "Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy."



