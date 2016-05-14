Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:08, 05 April 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
Update: 15:56, 04 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington

Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim is currently on official visit to US, the duration of which has not been announced

World Bulletin / News Desk

Qatari Military Chief-of-Staff Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim on Tuesday met with a number of U.S. military officials in Washington.

Among the U.S. officials who met with al-Ghanim were Joseph Francis Dunford, the chairman of the joint chiefs-of-staff; Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, the vice chief-of-staff for the U.S. Air Force; and Robert Karem, the assistant defense secretary for international security affairs.
At the meetings, the two sides discussed “means of enhancing bilateral relations in the defense and military fields”, according to Qatar’s official QNA news agency.
Other issues of mutual concern were also discussed, including ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Al-Ghanim also met with several officials from major U.S. defense manufacturers, along with researchers from the U.S. Business Executives for National Security, an influential NGO.

The Qatari official is currently on an official visit to the U.S., the duration of which has not been made public.



Related US qatar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

Prosecutors also ask the court to impose hefty fine
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

'When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice,' US’s UN envoy says  
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

State Department approves military equipment, services to Slovakia, Spain, UK  
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Deployment to fight illegal migration after the surprise announcement  
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date

The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday what appeared to be the first congressional appearance by Zuckerberg since the scandal broke on the hijacking of data on tens of millions of users.
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula

Tension soared in Latin America's largest country ahead of the court showdown, with both backers and opponents of Lula warning of a threat to democracy.
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths

At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border  
Decision made on Syria pullout announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said leading administration figures took part in "a significant discussion" on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington

Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim is currently on official visit to US, the duration of which has not been announced
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Special envoy recommends those responsible for violence be brought to justice
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls

Trump thanks Qatari emir for commitment to end dispute, emphasizes importance of end to GCC feud with Saudi king
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'

'Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen,' Trump declares
US proposes tariffs on 50B worth of Chinese imports
US proposes tariffs on $50B worth of Chinese imports

Proposed tariffs aim to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft through its technology transfer policies
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno Police Department urges people to stay away from tech giant's headquarters
US is in robust dialogue with Turkey over Syria
US is in robust dialogue with Turkey over Syria

Efforts to de-escalate undesirable situations will continue through discussion and diplomacy, says head of CENTCOM
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza

Cairo-based league meets to discuss Israel’s use of deadly force against protesters on Gaza’s eastern border

News

Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths

Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls

UAE accuses Qatar of airspace violation, again
UAE accuses Qatar of airspace violation again

Qatar accuses Bahrain of airspace violation
Qatar accuses Bahrain of airspace violation

Turkey's Erdogan speaks with Qatari emir on phone
Turkey's Erdogan speaks with Qatari emir on phone

Qatar, Ukraine discuss ways of boosting relations
Qatar Ukraine discuss ways of boosting relations

US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions
Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions

UK, France, Germany, US condemn use of chemical weapons
UK France Germany US condemn use of chemical weapons






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 