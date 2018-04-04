Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon

World Bulletin / News Desk
The United States has reached a decision on a possible withdrawal of troops from Syria, the top US intelligence official said Wednesday, adding an announcement was imminent.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said President Donald Trump took part in "a significant discussion" with his national security team on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.
"There will be a statement shortly relative to the decision that was made," Coats said at a breakfast with defense reporters.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants American troops to "get out" of Syria, even as top US officials stressed the need to stay for the long term.
"Our primary mission in terms of Syria was getting rid of ISIL," Trump said.
"We've almost completed that task. And we'll be making a decision very quickly in coordination with others in the area as to what we'll do."
But at the same time, Trump was speaking at a news conference with Baltic leaders, the top commander for the war against IS signaled different views.
General Joe Votel, who leads the military's Central Command, suggested the US should play a long-term role in Syria in terms of stabilizing the areas freed from IS occupation.
"The hard part I think is in front of us and that is stabilizing these areas, consolidating our gains, getting people back into their homes, addressing the long-term issues of reconstruction and other things that will have to be done," Votel said at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.
"Of course there is a military role in this, certainly in the stabilization phase," he added.
And Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the coalition against ISIL, stressed the fight against the extremists was not over.
Trump recently fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and axed HR McMaster as national security adviser, replacing him with hardline Fox News pundit and former UN ambassador John Bolton.
Prosecutors also ask the court to impose hefty fine
'When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice,' US’s UN envoy says
State Department approves military equipment, services to Slovakia, Spain, UK
Deployment to fight illegal migration after the surprise announcement
The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday what appeared to be the first congressional appearance by Zuckerberg since the scandal broke on the hijacking of data on tens of millions of users.
Tension soared in Latin America's largest country ahead of the court showdown, with both backers and opponents of Lula warning of a threat to democracy.
At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said leading administration figures took part in "a significant discussion" on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.
Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim is currently on official visit to US, the duration of which has not been announced
Special envoy recommends those responsible for violence be brought to justice
Trump thanks Qatari emir for commitment to end dispute, emphasizes importance of end to GCC feud with Saudi king
'Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen,' Trump declares
Proposed tariffs aim to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft through its technology transfer policies
San Bruno Police Department urges people to stay away from tech giant's headquarters
Efforts to de-escalate undesirable situations will continue through discussion and diplomacy, says head of CENTCOM
Cairo-based league meets to discuss Israel’s use of deadly force against protesters on Gaza’s eastern border