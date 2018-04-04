Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:08, 05 April 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
16:55, 04 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said leading administration figures took part in "a significant discussion" on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United States has reached a decision on a possible withdrawal of troops from Syria, the top US intelligence official said Wednesday, adding an announcement was imminent.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said President Donald Trump took part in "a significant discussion" with his national security team on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.

"There will be a statement shortly relative to the decision that was made," Coats said at a breakfast with defense reporters.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants American troops to "get out" of Syria, even as top US officials stressed the need to stay for the long term.

"Our primary mission in terms of Syria was getting rid of ISIL," Trump said.

"We've almost completed that task. And we'll be making a decision very quickly in coordination with others in the area as to what we'll do."

But at the same time, Trump was speaking at a news conference with Baltic leaders, the top commander for the war against IS signaled different views. 

General Joe Votel, who leads the military's Central Command, suggested the US should play a long-term role in Syria in terms of stabilizing the areas freed from IS occupation.

"The hard part I think is in front of us and that is stabilizing these areas, consolidating our gains, getting people back into their homes, addressing the long-term issues of reconstruction and other things that will have to be done," Votel said at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

"Of course there is a military role in this, certainly in the stabilization phase," he added.

And Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the coalition against ISIL, stressed the fight against the extremists was not over.

Trump recently fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and axed HR McMaster as national security adviser, replacing him with hardline Fox News pundit and former UN ambassador John Bolton.



Related syria US Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

Prosecutors also ask the court to impose hefty fine
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

'When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice,' US’s UN envoy says  
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

State Department approves military equipment, services to Slovakia, Spain, UK  
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Deployment to fight illegal migration after the surprise announcement  
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date

The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday what appeared to be the first congressional appearance by Zuckerberg since the scandal broke on the hijacking of data on tens of millions of users.
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula

Tension soared in Latin America's largest country ahead of the court showdown, with both backers and opponents of Lula warning of a threat to democracy.
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths

At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border  
Decision made on Syria pullout announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said leading administration figures took part in "a significant discussion" on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington

Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim is currently on official visit to US, the duration of which has not been announced
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Special envoy recommends those responsible for violence be brought to justice
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls

Trump thanks Qatari emir for commitment to end dispute, emphasizes importance of end to GCC feud with Saudi king
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'

'Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen,' Trump declares
US proposes tariffs on 50B worth of Chinese imports
US proposes tariffs on $50B worth of Chinese imports

Proposed tariffs aim to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft through its technology transfer policies
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno Police Department urges people to stay away from tech giant's headquarters
US is in robust dialogue with Turkey over Syria
US is in robust dialogue with Turkey over Syria

Efforts to de-escalate undesirable situations will continue through discussion and diplomacy, says head of CENTCOM
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza

Cairo-based league meets to discuss Israel’s use of deadly force against protesters on Gaza’s eastern border

News

Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Trump could be serious about pulling the US out of Syria
Trump could be serious about pulling the US out of

Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls

Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'

Trump, Japan's Abe to meet later this month
Trump Japan's Abe to meet later this month

Trump slams immigrant 'caravans', says 'DACA is dead'
Trump slams immigrant 'caravans' says 'DACA is dead'

US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions
Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions

UK, France, Germany, US condemn use of chemical weapons
UK France Germany US condemn use of chemical weapons

Explosives kill nearly 1,000 children in Syria in 2017
Explosives kill nearly 1 000 children in Syria in 2017

UN adviser in Geneva urges access to Syria's Douma
UN adviser in Geneva urges access to Syria's Douma

Tripartite summit on Syria held in Ankara
Tripartite summit on Syria held in Ankara

50 Syrian refugees in Turkey return home
50 Syrian refugees in Turkey return home

Turkey grants scholarships to 20,000 Syrian students
Turkey grants scholarships to 20 000 Syrian students






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 