US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that Slovakia was approved to purchase $2.9 billion in F-16 fighter jets and weapons.
"The proposed sale will support Slovakia’s needs for its own self-defense and support NATO defense goals," the statement said, adding that the sale would help foreign policy and national security of the U.S. and ensure peace and stability in Europe.
Spain was given to go ahead for $1.3 billion for CH-47F cargo aircraft and other equipment the agency said would improve that country’s ability to maintain political stability and economic progress in Europe.
"The proposed sale of the CH-47F aircraft will improve Spain's heavy lift capability," it said. "Spain will use this enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats."
The agency said $500 million in military sales would help the U.K. provide continued support to the MQ-9 Reaper, better known as the Predator drone program.
The sale includes contractor logistics support, technical support, maintenance, modifications and upgrades.
The purchases do not alter the basic military balance in the region, according to the agency.
The proposed sales are pending approval by Congress.
