Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:08, 05 April 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:31, 05 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

'When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice,' US’s UN envoy says  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. warned the UN Security Council Wednesday of an alarming increase in chemical weapons attacks one year after a deadly nerve agent was deployed on civilians in northwestern Syria. 

Addressing the council, U.S. UN envoy Nikki Haley said the UN's inability to reign in the Bashar al-Assad regime after successive chemical attacks it is blamed for has prompted other countries to carry out their own illicit actions.

"Our lack of action has consequences. When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice," she said. "The use of nerve agents in Salisbury and Kuala Lumpur proves this point and reveals a dangerous trend. We are rapidly sliding backward, crossing back into a world that we thought we left."

Haley was referring to a nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in England blamed on Russia and a fatal attack on the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un blamed on Pyongyang. 

The attacks were carried out over the past year after a deadly chemical attack on the northwestern Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun, blamed on the Assad regime, killed dozens of people. 

The Security Council convened Wednesday to discuss chemical weapons use in Syria on the anniversary of that attack, which stirred international outrage. 

The Syrian regime has carried out 11 chemical attacks since Khan Sheikhoun, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Russia maintained Wednesday the Syrian regime has not carried out any chemical weapons attacks as its UN envoy said Moscow supports the Secretary General's calls to unite against the chemical weapons threat.

Vassily Nebenzia called for an open Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss the U.K. nerve attack.

Karen Pierce, the U.K.'s UN envoy, told reporters before the council convened that London urges all nations to take the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons "very seriously", pointing directly to Moscow.

"One of the reasons the P5 exists is to be the guardians of non-proliferation, so we will be calling on the Russians to try and help us find a way of stopping their use," she said, referring to the Security Council's five permanent members.

"We are exploring all ways of getting that accountability. You will know that it was the Russians who blocked the Joint Investigative Mechanism, so this has deprived us of one obvious international tool, but we will be talking to all our colleagues on the Security Council and in the [General Assembly] about how best to take this forward," she added.

 



Related UN US chemical arms
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

Prosecutors also ask the court to impose hefty fine
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

'When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice,' US’s UN envoy says  
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

State Department approves military equipment, services to Slovakia, Spain, UK  
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Deployment to fight illegal migration after the surprise announcement  
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date

The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday what appeared to be the first congressional appearance by Zuckerberg since the scandal broke on the hijacking of data on tens of millions of users.
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula

Tension soared in Latin America's largest country ahead of the court showdown, with both backers and opponents of Lula warning of a threat to democracy.
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths

At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border  
Decision made on Syria pullout announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said leading administration figures took part in "a significant discussion" on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington

Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim is currently on official visit to US, the duration of which has not been announced
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Special envoy recommends those responsible for violence be brought to justice
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls

Trump thanks Qatari emir for commitment to end dispute, emphasizes importance of end to GCC feud with Saudi king
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'

'Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen,' Trump declares
US proposes tariffs on 50B worth of Chinese imports
US proposes tariffs on $50B worth of Chinese imports

Proposed tariffs aim to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft through its technology transfer policies
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno Police Department urges people to stay away from tech giant's headquarters
US is in robust dialogue with Turkey over Syria
US is in robust dialogue with Turkey over Syria

Efforts to de-escalate undesirable situations will continue through discussion and diplomacy, says head of CENTCOM
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza
Arab League condemns Israeli violence against Gaza

Cairo-based league meets to discuss Israel’s use of deadly force against protesters on Gaza’s eastern border

News

UK, France, Germany, US condemn use of chemical weapons
UK France Germany US condemn use of chemical weapons

24 states endorse Paris plan to fight chemical weapons
24 states endorse Paris plan to fight chemical weapons

Russia vetoes UN Syria chemical weapons extension
Russia vetoes UN Syria chemical weapons extension

Syria's Khan Sheikhun chemical attack report looms
Syria's Khan Sheikhun chemical attack report looms

EU places sanctions on 16 Syrians over chemical weapons
EU places sanctions on 16 Syrians over chemical weapons

Syria calls chemical arms accusations 'campaign of lies'
Syria calls chemical arms accusations 'campaign of lies'

UN adviser in Geneva urges access to Syria's Douma
UN adviser in Geneva urges access to Syria's Douma

UN raises over $2 billion for Yemen
UN raises over 2 billion for Yemen

UN chief urges Yemeni sides for political settlement
UN chief urges Yemeni sides for political settlement

UN: 'serious harm to civilians' in Afghan airstrike
UN 'serious harm to civilians' in Afghan airstrike

Israel cuts deal with UN, scraps deportation plan
Israel cuts deal with UN scraps deportation plan

UN blacklists ships, companies for N. Korea smuggling
UN blacklists ships companies for N Korea smuggling

US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions
Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions

Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout announcement soon






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 