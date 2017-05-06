Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
07:38, 06 April 2018 Friday
America-Canada
11:27, 05 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Canadian minister headed to US in free trade push
Canadian minister headed to US in free trade push

Trump wants deal-in-principle before Americas summit later this month

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada’s foreign minister will travel to Washington later this week in an attempt to speed up negotiations on a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to media reports Wednesday.

Chrystia Freeland will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, although it is not known if she will touch base with Mexican trade officials who are also in Washington to push for a new agreement.

President Donald Trump is anxious to get an agreement-in-principle deal with the three countries in place before the Summit of the Americas conference in Peru later this month. Time is also short with general elections in Mexico in July and congressional polls in the fall in the U.S. that could affect negotiations if a deal is not ratified before the voting dates.

But those familiar with the talks are not optimistic a deal could be reached quickly because only seven of 30 negotiating points are near to, or have been, successfully concluded.

“I would be very skeptical about any substantive deal that could be announced next week,” said Laura Dawson of the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington.

“I understand that the U.S. would like to be able to make an announcement, but the level of progress on major issues just doesn’t warrant being able to claim victory in many areas … all the hard work is still down the road.”

Freeland said last week that Canada has been “very intensively” working on NAFTA, while Lighthizer said, also last week, that he was “optimistic we can get something done, in principle, in the next little bit”.

The head negotiator for Mexico, Kenneth Smith Ramos, echoed Freeland’s words when he said Tuesday that talks were entering an “intensive” period.

And despite the flurry of activity surrounding a new deal, Trump continues to threaten to tear it up, with the latest broadside coming Easter Sunday when he said if Mexico does not beef up its border security he may pull the U.S. out of NAFTA.

 

 



Related US Canada
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Jewish settlers descend on J lem s Al-Aqsa for Passover
Jewish settlers descend on J’lem’s Al-Aqsa for Passover

Settlers also target religious site in West Bank city of Nablus  
Canadian minister headed to US in free trade push
Canadian minister headed to US in free trade push

Trump wants deal-in-principle before Americas summit later this month
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

Prosecutors also ask the court to impose hefty fine
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

'When we let one regime off the hook, others take notice,' US’s UN envoy says  
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

State Department approves military equipment, services to Slovakia, Spain, UK  
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Deployment to fight illegal migration after the surprise announcement  
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date

The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday what appeared to be the first congressional appearance by Zuckerberg since the scandal broke on the hijacking of data on tens of millions of users.
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula

Tension soared in Latin America's largest country ahead of the court showdown, with both backers and opponents of Lula warning of a threat to democracy.
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths
Qatar urges protection for Palestinians after deaths

At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire on Gaza border  
Decision made on Syria pullout announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said leading administration figures took part in "a significant discussion" on the US commitment in Syria at the White House on Tuesday.
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington
Qatar army chief-of-staff meets officials in Washington

Ghanim bin Shahin al-Ghanim is currently on official visit to US, the duration of which has not been announced
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Special envoy recommends those responsible for violence be brought to justice
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls

Trump thanks Qatari emir for commitment to end dispute, emphasizes importance of end to GCC feud with Saudi king
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'

'Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen,' Trump declares
US proposes tariffs on 50B worth of Chinese imports
US proposes tariffs on $50B worth of Chinese imports

Proposed tariffs aim to penalize China for alleged intellectual property theft through its technology transfer policies
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting
At least 4 people injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno Police Department urges people to stay away from tech giant's headquarters

News

US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker
US seeks at least 15-year sentence for Turkish banker

US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks
US blames UN for spike in chemical weapons attacks

US approves $5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries
US approves 5B in weapons sales to 3 EU countries

Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions
Timeline of a month of escalating US-China trade tensions

UK, France, Germany, US condemn use of chemical weapons
UK France Germany US condemn use of chemical weapons

Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday
Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday

Pope refuses to apologize for Canadian school abuses
Pope refuses to apologize for Canadian school abuses

Canada mosque killer changes plea to guilty
Canada mosque killer changes plea to guilty

Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting

Canada expels four Russian diplomats
Canada expels four Russian diplomats






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 