Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:13, 08 April 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 15:55, 07 April 2018 Saturday

  • Share
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus, truck
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus, truck

Dead include Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team players

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 14 people, including players of a junior hockey team, were killed after their bus and a truck collided in Canada’s province of Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The bus was carrying Humboldt Broncos team members, aged between 16 and 21, who were on their way to play a playoff match with the Nipawin Hawks.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post on Twitter, offering condolences to victims' families.

"I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond," he said.

Canada's National Hockey Federation also released a statement of condolence on its official website.

"We are shocked and saddened over the tragic news of the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey club. We are devastated to learn of the fatalities and the serious injuries," the statement said.



Related Canada accident bus crash
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
ISIL s ideology still threatens Iraq
ISIL’s ideology still threatens Iraq

‘Danger of terror group’s ideology and sleeper cells remain’
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus truck
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus, truck

Dead include Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team players
Florida school shooting survivor rejects 'hero' label
Florida school shooting survivor rejects 'hero' label

Anthony Borges, 15, was shot in both legs and the back by Nikolas Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14.
American Airlines orders 47 Boeing 787s cancels A350 order
American Airlines orders 47 Boeing 787s, cancels A350 order

The order comprises 22 787-8s scheduled to begin arriving in 2020 and 25 787-9s scheduled to begin arriving in 2023. They will gradually replace Boeing 767s and 777s along with European Airbus A330s, American said Friday.
Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala
Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala

In Baghdad, meanwhile, a civilian is killed when unidentified gunmen open fire on local cafe
Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W Bank mosque
Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W. Bank mosque

Since 1994, Hebron’s historical Ibrahimi Mosque has been divided into Muslim and Jewish sections
UN tells concern on Gaza urges Israel to curb violence
UN tells concern on Gaza, urges Israel to curb violence

Israel must allow people to demonstrate peacefully, and avoid excessive force and targeting children, says UN spokesman
Reporter shot by Israeli forces succumbs to wounds
Reporter shot by Israeli forces succumbs to wounds

Palestinian Yasser Murtaja, who was wearing a ‘Press’ vest, was shot in the abdomen while covering the Gaza rallies
Saudi crown prince Google execs talk cybersecurity
Saudi crown prince, Google execs talk cybersecurity

Mohammed bin Salman is currently on a three-week tour of US
Gazans converge on Israel border for 2nd week of demos
Gazans converge on Israel border for 2nd week of demos

Since border rallies kicked off one week ago, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
New hope for NAFTA deal as high-level talks begin
New hope for NAFTA deal as high-level talks begin

‘Significant’ progress on a trade deal, says Canada’s Trudeau
Pentagon rejects US plan to leave Syria as 'rumors'
Pentagon rejects US plan to leave Syria as 'rumors'

US to continue fighting against ISIL in Syria, Pentagon spokesperson says  
Cyprus talks hit 'snag over rotating presidency issue'
Cyprus talks hit 'snag over rotating presidency issue'

Before his meeting with Greek Cypriot leader, Turkish Cypriot president says Cyprus issue has reached a junction
Turkey supports strong ties between Baghdad Erbil
Turkey supports strong ties between Baghdad, Erbil

Ties between Baghdad and Kurdish Regional Government have been tense since ill-fated poll on regional independence
Israel using banned arms against Gaza protesters
Israel using banned arms against Gaza protesters

Banned weapons reportedly include exploding bullets, Palestinian rights group asserts
Turkish jets neutralize 14 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 14 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes targeted PKK terror group in Qandil region

News

Canadian minister headed to US in free trade push
Canadian minister headed to US in free trade push

Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees
Report urges Canada to accept Rohingya refugees

Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday
Canadian churches vandalized on Easter Sunday

Pope refuses to apologize for Canadian school abuses
Pope refuses to apologize for Canadian school abuses

Canada mosque killer changes plea to guilty
Canada mosque killer changes plea to guilty

Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting
Canadian pleads not guilty in Quebec mosque shooting

Eight people killed in motorway crash in England
Eight people killed in motorway crash in England

Turkey: 100 vehicles crash, scores injured
Turkey 100 vehicles crash scores injured

Six dead as rubbish lorry ploughs into shoppers in Glasgow

Death toll in Turkish laundry explosion rises to 3
Death toll in Turkish laundry explosion rises to 3

27 Zambians perish in road accident
27 Zambians perish in road accident

Road accident kills 58 in southern Pakistan
Road accident kills 58 in southern Pakistan

12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road
12 dead after Ecuador bus slides off road

13 killed as passenger bus hits truck
13 killed as passenger bus hits truck

13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey
13 people die in bus crash in central Turkey

Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

36 dead in central Kenya bus crash
36 dead in central Kenya bus crash

Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital, 2 dead
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital 2 dead






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 