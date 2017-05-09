14 dead in crash between hockey team bus, truck

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 14 people, including players of a junior hockey team, were killed after their bus and a truck collided in Canada’s province of Saskatchewan on Saturday.
The bus was carrying Humboldt Broncos team members, aged between 16 and 21, who were on their way to play a playoff match with the Nipawin Hawks.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post on Twitter, offering condolences to victims' families.
"I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond," he said.
Canada's National Hockey Federation also released a statement of condolence on its official website.
"We are shocked and saddened over the tragic news of the accident involving the Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey club. We are devastated to learn of the fatalities and the serious injuries," the statement said.
