Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:18, 09 April 2018 Monday
America-Canada
Update: 13:15, 08 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four
Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four

The New York Police Department said 67-year-old Todd Brassner was found "unconscious and unresponsive" when officers arrived at the scene.

World Bulletin / News Desk

An elderly man died late Saturday and four firefighters were injured after a blaze erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York, officials said.

Brassner was pronounced dead after being taken to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital, according to police, which said the medical examiner's office would determine the cause of death as part of an ongoing investigation.

"This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke," the New York City Fire Department said.

It said the four firefighters had "non-life threatening" injuries and the blaze had been brought under control.

Smoke began rising from the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT).

The building, which is owned by US President Donald Trump, serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses the president's penthouse. Surrounding streets were closed off as tourists snapped pictures on their phones.

The fire department earlier tweeted a picture of the building with several windows of the 50th floor ablaze.

Trump later said the fire had been extinguished.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!" he said.



Related fire Trump tower
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Two soldiers killed in Kentucky copter crash
Two soldiers killed in Kentucky copter crash

The incident involving an AH-64E Apache helicopter occurred late Friday, said a statement from the army's 101st Airborne Division. The crash is under investigation.
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence

The first day of Lula's 12-year sentence marked the downfall of once one of the world's most popular politicians.
Israeli settler injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack
Israeli settler injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Suspected Palestinian attacker was shot and injured
Suicide bombing injures 6 soldiers in Iraq
Suicide bombing injures 6 soldiers in Iraq

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan

Taiwan last year launched a plan to manufacture its own submarines amid deteriorating relations with China after its hopes of buying them from the US came to nothing.
Trump Tower fire kills one injures four
Trump Tower fire kills one, injures four

The New York Police Department said 67-year-old Todd Brassner was found "unconscious and unresponsive" when officers arrived at the scene.
Palestinian dies of wounds in West Bank
Palestinian dies of wounds in West Bank

The Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces in West Bank last week
Hamas slams US for blocking UN call for Gaza probe
Hamas slams US for blocking UN call for Gaza probe

Palestinian authority calls for new formula that would deny the US the right to veto UN resolutions
ISIL s ideology still threatens Iraq
ISIL’s ideology still threatens Iraq

‘Danger of terror group’s ideology and sleeper cells remain’
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus truck
14 dead in crash between hockey team bus, truck

Dead include Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team players
Florida school shooting survivor rejects 'hero' label
Florida school shooting survivor rejects 'hero' label

Anthony Borges, 15, was shot in both legs and the back by Nikolas Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14.
American Airlines orders 47 Boeing 787s cancels A350 order
American Airlines orders 47 Boeing 787s, cancels A350 order

The order comprises 22 787-8s scheduled to begin arriving in 2020 and 25 787-9s scheduled to begin arriving in 2023. They will gradually replace Boeing 767s and 777s along with European Airbus A330s, American said Friday.
Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala
Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala

In Baghdad, meanwhile, a civilian is killed when unidentified gunmen open fire on local cafe
Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W Bank mosque
Israel forbids Friday call to prayer at W. Bank mosque

Since 1994, Hebron’s historical Ibrahimi Mosque has been divided into Muslim and Jewish sections
UN tells concern on Gaza urges Israel to curb violence
UN tells concern on Gaza, urges Israel to curb violence

Israel must allow people to demonstrate peacefully, and avoid excessive force and targeting children, says UN spokesman
Reporter shot by Israeli forces succumbs to wounds
Reporter shot by Israeli forces succumbs to wounds

Palestinian Yasser Murtaja, who was wearing a ‘Press’ vest, was shot in the abdomen while covering the Gaza rallies

News

Siberia shopping mall fire incident sparks protest
Siberia shopping mall fire incident sparks protest

Shopping mall fire in Siberia kills 53
Shopping mall fire in Siberia kills 53

49 dead, 22 wounded in Nepal plane crash
49 dead 22 wounded in Nepal plane crash

UK: Fire destroys more than 1,000 cars in Liverpool
UK Fire destroys more than 1 000 cars in Liverpool

London fire victims remembered in memorial service
London fire victims remembered in memorial service

US: California fires rage as winds power infernos
US California fires rage as winds power infernos

London tower block fire death toll reaches 79
London tower block fire death toll reaches 79

Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Trump signs order to deploy troops to US-Mexico border

Decision made on Syria pullout, announcement soon
Decision made on Syria pullout announcement soon

Trump could be serious about pulling the US out of Syria
Trump could be serious about pulling the US out of

Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi, Qatari calls
Trump urges end to GCC rift in Saudi Qatari calls

Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'
Trump threatens Honduras aid over migrant 'caravan'

Trump, Japan's Abe to meet later this month
Trump Japan's Abe to meet later this month






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 