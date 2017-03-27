Two soldiers killed in Kentucky copter crash

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two US soldiers with an airborne combat brigade died when their Apache helicopter crashed during a routine training mission at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the army reported Saturday.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members, the army said. There were no other casualties.
"This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne," Brigadier General Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne and of Fort Campbell, said in a statement.
The deaths were the latest in a recent rash of military crashes that has claimed five other lives and left one man injured.
Four Marines died Tuesday in the crash of their Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a practice landing in El Centro, California.
A member of the air force's elite Thunderbird squad died Wednesday when his F-16 jet crashed near Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas as he prepared for an air show.
And a Marine pilot was injured Tuesday after ejecting from his McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II attack jet while taking off from an airport in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa.
The incident involving an AH-64E Apache helicopter occurred late Friday, said a statement from the army's 101st Airborne Division. The crash is under investigation.
The first day of Lula's 12-year sentence marked the downfall of once one of the world's most popular politicians.
Suspected Palestinian attacker was shot and injured
Taiwan last year launched a plan to manufacture its own submarines amid deteriorating relations with China after its hopes of buying them from the US came to nothing.
The New York Police Department said 67-year-old Todd Brassner was found "unconscious and unresponsive" when officers arrived at the scene.
The Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces in West Bank last week
Palestinian authority calls for new formula that would deny the US the right to veto UN resolutions
Dead include Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team players
Anthony Borges, 15, was shot in both legs and the back by Nikolas Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14.
The order comprises 22 787-8s scheduled to begin arriving in 2020 and 25 787-9s scheduled to begin arriving in 2023. They will gradually replace Boeing 767s and 777s along with European Airbus A330s, American said Friday.
In Baghdad, meanwhile, a civilian is killed when unidentified gunmen open fire on local cafe
Since 1994, Hebron’s historical Ibrahimi Mosque has been divided into Muslim and Jewish sections
Israel must allow people to demonstrate peacefully, and avoid excessive force and targeting children, says UN spokesman
Palestinian Yasser Murtaja, who was wearing a ‘Press’ vest, was shot in the abdomen while covering the Gaza rallies