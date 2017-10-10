Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. will decide on its response to a suspected chemical attack within the next day or two, President Donald Trump said Monday.

"This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,” Trump said at the White House. "If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”

The comments come as Trump prepares to convene his national security team Monday night for a working dinner expected to be focused on Washington's response to a reported chemical attack in which dozens of people were killed Saturday night outside of Damascus.

The White Helmets, a local civil defense agency, blamed the Syrian regime for the attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma, which, it said, killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of other victims.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed its fact finding mission is investigating "to establish whether chemical weapons were used".