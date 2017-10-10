Trump to decide on Syria within 2 days

World Bulletin / News Desk
"This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,” Trump said at the White House. "If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”
The comments come as Trump prepares to convene his national security team Monday night for a working dinner expected to be focused on Washington's response to a reported chemical attack in which dozens of people were killed Saturday night outside of Damascus.
The White Helmets, a local civil defense agency, blamed the Syrian regime for the attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma, which, it said, killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of other victims.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed its fact finding mission is investigating "to establish whether chemical weapons were used".
Vice President Mike Pence to attend Summit of the Americas in President Donald Trump's stead
UN rights chief slams council members for their 'empty words' on deadly chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
'This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,' American president says
From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'
'Military option is definitely something that US is looking into,' says spokesman for Joint Chiefs chairman
We have to find out why are chemical weapons still being used, defense secretary says
Fatou Bensouda says deteriorating situation in Palestine is under preliminary examination
Ten Palestinians injured in an attack by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip while one teenager was run over by the Israeli military
The incident involving an AH-64E Apache helicopter occurred late Friday, said a statement from the army's 101st Airborne Division. The crash is under investigation.
The first day of Lula's 12-year sentence marked the downfall of once one of the world's most popular politicians.