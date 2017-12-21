Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:28, 10 April 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
12:07, 10 April 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says

World Bulletin / News Desk

A U.S. judge on Monday postponed until May 7 the sentencing of a former Turkish banker convicted of violating American sanctions on Iran. 

"Because of the number of issues raised by the parties in their (extensive) sentencing submissions, the sentencing scheduled for April 11, 2018, is adjourned to May 7, 2018," Judge Richard Berman announced. 

Last week, the U.S. prosecutors asked a federal judge to sentence Mehmet Hakan Atilla to at least 15 years in prison and a monetary punishment between $50,000 to $500,000.

In a 75-page petition to the court, Atilla's lawyers asked the judge for a "fair and merciful" sentence of between 4 to 5 years.

Citing similar cases in which other national banks violated sanctions against Iran, the lawyers noted that none of the directors of those banks were arrested or sentenced but Atilla, who had no connection with the U.S., is facing a prison term.

Defense lawyers also said evidence showed their client had been used by the “architect of this plot", businessman Riza Sarraf.

Sarraf, who was arrested in the U.S. in March 2016 and accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, pleaded guilty in the case last October and cooperated with prosecutors. He testified against Atilla. 

Atilla’s lawyers sought to dismiss all charges last December, citing insufficient evidence. They said prosecutors were unable to prove Atilla had a connection with the crimes committed by Sarraf.

But on Jan. 3, Atilla was found guilty by a jury on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

A month later, a New York judge turned down a request by Atilla to acquit him of all charges due to lack of evidence, saying there was “sufficient evidence” to support the charges.



Related US Turkish banker
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes
Kirkuk Arabs demand reconstruction of damaged homes

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment
Jailed Palestinian subject to verbal harassment

16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7
Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul
Iraq arrests suspected militants in Mosul

A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel
Jewish group rallies for closing mosque in Israel

Israeli police have refused to allow the protest
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move

Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office
FBI specialists raid Trump legal advisor's office

Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'  
Pentagon offers Trump military choices over Syria
Pentagon offers Trump military choices over Syria

'Military option is definitely something that US is looking into,' says spokesman for Joint Chiefs chairman
US does not rule out airstrike against Syria
US does not rule out airstrike against Syria

We have to find out why are chemical weapons still being used, defense secretary says  
ICC prosecutor voices Gaza violence
ICC prosecutor voices Gaza violence

Fatou Bensouda says deteriorating situation in Palestine is under preliminary examination  
11 Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers
11 Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers

Ten Palestinians injured in an attack by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip while one teenager was run over by the Israeli military
Two soldiers killed in Kentucky copter crash
Two soldiers killed in Kentucky copter crash

The incident involving an AH-64E Apache helicopter occurred late Friday, said a statement from the army's 101st Airborne Division. The crash is under investigation.
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence

The first day of Lula's 12-year sentence marked the downfall of once one of the world's most popular politicians.
Israeli settler injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack
Israeli settler injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Suspected Palestinian attacker was shot and injured
Suicide bombing injures 6 soldiers in Iraq
Suicide bombing injures 6 soldiers in Iraq

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan

Taiwan last year launched a plan to manufacture its own submarines amid deteriorating relations with China after its hopes of buying them from the US came to nothing.

News


 'UN, US will respond to Assad chemical attack'
'UN US will respond to Assad chemical attack'

US does not rule out airstrike against Syria
US does not rule out airstrike against Syria

US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan

US arming of terrorists a ‘point of discord’
US arming of terrorists a point of discord

Florida school shooting survivor rejects 'hero' label
Florida school shooting survivor rejects 'hero' label






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 