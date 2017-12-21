Sentencing for Turkish banker postponed until May 7

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Because of the number of issues raised by the parties in their (extensive) sentencing submissions, the sentencing scheduled for April 11, 2018, is adjourned to May 7, 2018," Judge Richard Berman announced.
Last week, the U.S. prosecutors asked a federal judge to sentence Mehmet Hakan Atilla to at least 15 years in prison and a monetary punishment between $50,000 to $500,000.
In a 75-page petition to the court, Atilla's lawyers asked the judge for a "fair and merciful" sentence of between 4 to 5 years.
Citing similar cases in which other national banks violated sanctions against Iran, the lawyers noted that none of the directors of those banks were arrested or sentenced but Atilla, who had no connection with the U.S., is facing a prison term.
Defense lawyers also said evidence showed their client had been used by the “architect of this plot", businessman Riza Sarraf.
Sarraf, who was arrested in the U.S. in March 2016 and accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, pleaded guilty in the case last October and cooperated with prosecutors. He testified against Atilla.
Atilla’s lawyers sought to dismiss all charges last December, citing insufficient evidence. They said prosecutors were unable to prove Atilla had a connection with the crimes committed by Sarraf.
But on Jan. 3, Atilla was found guilty by a jury on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.
A month later, a New York judge turned down a request by Atilla to acquit him of all charges due to lack of evidence, saying there was “sufficient evidence” to support the charges.
From 2014 to 2017, Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province was held by Peshmerga forces loyal to Kurdish Regional Government
16-year-old Ahed al-Tamimi verbally harassed while in Israeli police custody, video shows
The adjournment came after both prosecution and defense submitted extensive submissions to the court, Judge says
A child was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in eastern Mosul
Lefkosa blasts 'disrespectful' move from Greek side to block Turkish Cypriot football team taking part in a cup in London
Trump lashes out at the raid, calling it a 'disgraceful situation' and 'attack on our country'
'Military option is definitely something that US is looking into,' says spokesman for Joint Chiefs chairman
We have to find out why are chemical weapons still being used, defense secretary says
Fatou Bensouda says deteriorating situation in Palestine is under preliminary examination
Ten Palestinians injured in an attack by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip while one teenager was run over by the Israeli military
The incident involving an AH-64E Apache helicopter occurred late Friday, said a statement from the army's 101st Airborne Division. The crash is under investigation.
The first day of Lula's 12-year sentence marked the downfall of once one of the world's most popular politicians.
Suspected Palestinian attacker was shot and injured
Taiwan last year launched a plan to manufacture its own submarines amid deteriorating relations with China after its hopes of buying them from the US came to nothing.