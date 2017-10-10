17:56, 14 April 2018 Saturday

US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

World Bulletin / News Desk

American President Donald Trump on Saturday described the airstrikes targeting the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons capabilities in Syria as “perfectly executed", saying the mission carried out jointly by the U.S., U.K and France had been successful.

In remarks made on his official Twitter account, Trump said: “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military.

"Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

The U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

On April 7, the White Helmets, a civil defense agency, accused the Assad regime of an alleged chemical attack, which it said killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.