11:02, 15 April 2018 Sunday
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan briefed Turkey’s Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin over the phone on Friday on the latest developments in Syria.

In a written statement, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Sullivan also discussed the strikes with Kuwaiti, Czech, and Iraqi foreign ministers on the same day.

The U.S., U.K., and France launched airstrikes on the Assad regime's alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria earlier on Saturday.

The strikes came after the Assad regime was accused of carrying out a chemical attack in Syria's Douma earlier this month, which killed 78 civilians and injured hundreds of others.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had spoken with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump over the issue ahead of the airstrikes.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

