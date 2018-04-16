Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:19, 16 April 2018 Monday
America-Canada
10:07, 16 April 2018 Monday

  • Share
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. ambassador to the UN on Sunday laid out three American goals in Syria in the wake of U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the Assad regime.  

“First of all the president made it very clear we cannot have chemical weapons usage anywhere, and we will continue to combat that in any way we need to protect American interests,” Nikki Haley told CBS News' “Face the Nation.”

“Secondly, we want to make sure that they understand that ISIL has to be defeated completely and wholly in a way that we know that we have stabilized the region. And then thirdly we want to make sure that the influence of Iran doesn't take over the area.”  

The U.S. is not looking for war, said Haley.

“That's the last thing the president wanted was war. We were not looking to kill people. That was not something that in our American values we would want to do. 

"We wanted to send a strong message that they needed to stop the chemical weapons program,” she added. 

 



Related syria US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis
Canada's Trudeau squeezed in pipeline crisis

The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza
Israel says destroys tunnel from Gaza

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria

Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria
NATO to convene emergency meeting on Syria

Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom

In new Cold War, previous safeguards 'no longer seem to be present,' Antonio Guterres tells Security Council
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid
Iraqi Turkmen parliament candidate survives murder bid

War-weary Iraq is gearing up to hold parliamentary elections next month
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack
US 'confident' Assad regime behind Douma attack

White House insists the US has 'very high confidence that Syria was responsible'
US Syrian regime behind gas attack
US: Syrian regime behind gas attack

Rejecting Moscow’s claim that the UK staged the attack, State Department spokesperson says Russia turned facts upside down
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Group of former Israeli soldiers say they are filled with 'shame and sorrow' over latest killings in Gaza

News

Chemical inspectors launch probe in Syria
Chemical inspectors launch probe in Syria

AU calls for political solution to Syrian crisis
AU calls for political solution to Syrian crisis

22nd convoy from Syria's Douma arrives in Al-Bab
22nd convoy from Syria's Douma arrives in Al-Bab

Underground base of terrorists found in Afrin
Underground base of terrorists found in Afrin

Chemical inspectors to begin work in Syria's Douma
Chemical inspectors to begin work in Syria's Douma

UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria
UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Syria


Japan's Abe seeks to move off sidelines with Trump trip
Japan's Abe seeks to move off sidelines with Trump trip

Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation
Senior US official briefs Turkey on Syria situation

US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes
France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 