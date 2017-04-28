Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

World Bulletin / News Desk
Cuba has been designated as an “unaccompanied post” by the Canadian government, meaning the families of Canadian diplomats are not permitted to live with the diplomats.
The action was taken after a new medical report suggested that the mysterious illnesses that affected 10 Canadians – unexplained headaches, nausea, short-term memory loss and dizziness – could be the result of a “new type of possible acquired brain injury”.
“The cause remains unknown but could be human-made,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.
The illnesses affected both Canadian and American diplomats and their families. Canada dispatched a doctor last June to examine its victims of the maladies, but no diagnosis was conclusive.
Several theories about sonic attacks and psychological induced illnesses have been put forth but are now ruled out. Several victims said they heard painful, high-pitched sounds.
The United States pulled much of its staff and families, leaving only 10 in Havana after 24 Americans reported symptoms in January.
The families will return to Canada over the next few weeks.
Canada has a few unaccompanied diplomatic posts, including Kabul and Tripoli.
Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3
Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey's new memoir "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.
The dispute pits the country's two westernmost provinces against each other as oil-rich Alberta boycotts trade with British Columbia over its opposition to the pipeline.
Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it was the longest and deepest Gazan tunnel discovered by Israel.
Security Council convenes emergency meeting at request of Russia after US-led airstrikes on Syria
Turkey's Foreign Undersecretary Umit Yalcin has been briefed on US-led airstrikes in Syria
Trump tweets: 'Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!'
Representatives of UK, France, US to inform alliance about joint airstrikes in Syria
International actions in Syria, involving four nuclear-armed states, coupled with the political pressures on Trump at home could easily spell disaster, Ellsberg warned.