Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:19, 22 April 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
09:46, 22 April 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in New York on Sunday to attend a UN meeting on peace.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Mevlut Cavusoglu is in New York to attend a high-level meeting on building and sustaining peace set for April 24-25 at UN headquarters.

Cavusoglu will address the UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions and approach to UN efforts to build and sustain peace, the statement said.

Cavusoglu will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts at the meeting's sidelines, and speak with Turkish and U.S. media outlets, it added.



Related UN new york Cavusoglu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids
Iraq says 36 ISIL terrorists killed in Syria raids

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes chase terrorists beyond border
Iraqi warplanes chase ‘terrorists beyond border’

On Thursday, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck ISIL locations in neighboring Syria
Wars killed 12 5M Muslims in last 25 years
Wars killed 12.5M Muslims in last 25 years

Turkish Historical Society head cites research from past wars
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

Palestinian president stresses on 2-state solution to conflict, calls East Jerusalem capital
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Israeli snipers have killed 39 protesters and injured thousands who posed no threat, says Swiss-based group
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to address UN General Assembly on Turkey’s contributions, approach to UN efforts
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli crimes
PLO official calls for ICC probe into Israeli ‘crimes’

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza border
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month
Serbian leader due in Ankara next month

Serbia's ambassador to Ankara says 5 government ministers will accompany Serbian president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president
Venezuelan leader pays visit to new Cuban president

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.
Democrats sue Russia Trump campaign WikiLeaks
Democrats sue Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks

Multimillion-dollar lawsuit raises issue of hacking of Democratic National Committee’s servers
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message
US ready to strike Syria again if Assad ignores message

Syrian regime would be 'ill-advised' to ignore message sent by last week’s allied missile strike, says US Defense Secretary
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli interventions since border rallies began March 30
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries

News

New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling
New York asks exclusion from Trump's offshore drilling

NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages
NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages

Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY

NY attack suspect's family 'outraged' by police actions
NY attack suspect's family 'outraged' by police actions

Suspect in custody after NY explosion
Suspect in custody after NY explosion

Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza
Human rights group urges permanent UN presence in Gaza

Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria
Russia calls for greater UN presence in Syria

Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks
Palestine to ask UN for protection from Israeli attacks

UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal
UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal

UN denies watchdog OPCW team
UN denies watchdog OPCW team

UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes loom
UN chief warns 'Cold War is back' as Syria strikes

Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West

Turkey not making choice between Russia, US: Cavusoglu
Turkey not making choice between Russia US Cavusoglu

Turkey: 'Assad regime must go'
Turkey 'Assad regime must go'

Turkish FM talks to Palestinian counterpart over phone
Turkish FM talks to Palestinian counterpart over phone

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Turkish FM to visit Austria on Thursday
Turkish FM to visit Austria on Thursday






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 