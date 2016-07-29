Top US military commander in Israel for Iran talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
He is expected to meet a host of senior Israeli officials, including army chief Gadi Eizenkot, to discuss recent tension between Israel and Iran, along with other issues.
CENTCOM is responsible for American activities in the Middle East.
According to a diplomatic source, talks between Votel and Israeli officials are expected to tackle the possibility of U.S. troop withdrawal from war-torn Syria, Israel’s Arutz Sheva media network reported.
Votel is also expected to discuss Washington's possible withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, the source said.
The agreement allowed Iran to pursue a nuclear energy program -- for strictly civilian use -- in return for the lifting of longstanding western sanctions.
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal and re-impose economic sanctions on Iran.
For decades, Israel-Iran relations have been characterized by deep animosity. While Tehran sees Israel as its biggest enemy, the Jewish state insists Iran must be prevented from attaining a nuclear arsenal.
